AUSTRAC drops action after Bell FG audit

The regulator confirmed it will not take further action against Bell Financial Group's three subsidiaries following an audit of its financial crime law compliance.

Last February, AUSTRAC ordered an external auditor assess Bell Potter Securities, Bell Potter Capital and Third Party Platform regarding the entities' compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

At the time, the auditor was instructed to report back to AUSTRAC in no less than 180 days after being appointed and tasked with examining the subsidiaries' compliance with the requirements to have an AML/CTF program.

Following the audit, which lasted over a year, the regulator said it reviewed the final report for each entity and has decided not to undertake further regulatory action.

However, AUSTRAC reiterated the importance of Bell meeting its compliance obligations in the future.

"AUSTRAC will continue to work with the group to ensure ongoing compliance and to monitor the remediation and uplift undertaken by the entities in response to the external auditor findings and recommendations," it said.

Bell Financial executive chair Alastair Provan acknowledged the end of the external audit process.

"This is a pleasing outcome and provides certainty to our shareholders and clients," he commented.

"We have benefited from the independent audit process which has enabled us to enhance our existing AML/CTF compliance program. We look forward to continuing to grow our business."

AUSTRAC stated that all businesses obligated under the AML/CTF Act should take this as a reminder to ensure they comply with its requirements.

"... including putting in place systems and controls that identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks," it said.