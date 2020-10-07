NEWS
Superannuation
Aussies want to invest super in property: Research
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   12:05PM

Around half of Australians think property is the most secure and profitable long-term investment, compared with shares, gold, cash and fixed interest, according to new research.

The survey found that 41% of Australians would invest their superannuation in property if they met the criteria to do so.

The findings come from a survey of an independent, nationally representative panel of 1006 Australians commissioned by Money.com.au.

Around 42% said property is the best avenue for long-term return on investment, followed by around a third of who believe shares will provide the best returns.

See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

An equal 9% thought gold and cash are the best investments, and 8% thought fixed interest such as government or corporate bonds is the best avenue for investing money long term.

The extent to which respondents felt property will continue to perform strongly is in the high proportion: 41% felt that said they would consider investing in direct property - such as a residential apartment - in a self-managed super fund (SMSF).

Praemium: The platform of everything

Additionally, the survey found that 33% of respondents said they would consider setting up an SMSF in the future as means to be able to invest their super in property.

The survey found a higher proportion of younger Australians (58%) would consider investing in an SMSF, compared to 49% of those in their 40s, 30% of those in their 50s, and just 20% of over-60s.

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) said they would be most interested in investing in residential houses in their SMSF, while 39% said residential apartments, and 34% said commercial property.

ACT residents were more likely to invest in a residential apartment in their SMSF, at 71%, followed by 41% of NSW residents, and 33% of Victorians.

An equal 71% of under-50s were more interested in investing in residential houses in their SMSF, followed by 62% in their 50s and 59% of over-60s.

