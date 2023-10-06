Aussies largely unsure of legacy plan: Research

While 67% of Australians feel confident they'll be able to leave a legacy when they pass away, only 14% actually have a plan in place to do so, according to new research from Generation Life (Gen Life).

In June, Gen Life commissioned global research company Censuswide to conduct a study of 2000 adult Australian consumers to gain both quantitative and qualitative insights into what legacy means to them, their financial goals, the financial vehicles and assets they believe will help them achieve those goals and their perceptions of financial advisers.

The respondent base had quotas of at least 15% retirees, 15% over-50 (aged 50-84), 15% high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and 15% ultra high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs).

While $224 billion each year in inheritance is expected to be passed between generations by 2050, it seems much of this could be lost during transfer, with one in five (20%) over-50s worried about additional costs and legal fees impacting their ability to leave a legacy.

Australians also have a heavy reliance across the population on wills (49%), and superannuation (34%) as vehicles to leave a legacy.

While wills are largely fit for purpose, Gen Life said, the fact they can be legally disputed can cause issues in more complex family situations- a challenge for wealthier people in particular.

Superannuation, of the other hand, is not intended to be a wealth transfer tool, and the tax implications can be an issue when its used as an intergenerational wealth transfer vehicle to transfer wealth to non-dependents, it said.

The research also found that saving for a happy retirement is Australia's number one financial goal, however 23% of those aged over-50 are worried that they'll run out of money in their older years.

What's more, over-50s are trying to plan their financial legacy on their own, with just 18% relying on the expertise and support of the nation's financial advisers.

Gen Life chief executive Grant Hackett said this research shows that people are overwhelmed by investment options so choose to take no action.

"With the support of a financial adviser, you can build, protect, leave and preserve the legacy that's right for you, whether you want to give your child a financial head-start, bypass a generation, solve complex family structures and alleviate the funeral burden on your family when you pass away," Hackett said.

"We know that building wealth is half the battle but preserving it for loved ones to ensure they're looked after once you are gone is an emotional challenge for many Australians."

Hackett added that Baby Boomers are holding around $4.9 trillion in assets, so there's "an urgent need" to help them optimise this wealth.

"By doing so, they can enjoy the rewards of their hard work with a happy, dignified retirement and leave money and assets as a legacy for their loved ones," he said.

Gen Life general manager, retirement solutions Patrick Clarke added: "Australians' number one financial goal is saving for a happy retirement, but in our experience, we've seen that many will just save away without a plan or support."

Clarke said this is why financial advisers are so important to support individuals in the run-up to retirement-pre-retirement-and retirement to ensure their financial portfolio reflects them as an individual.

"There are a number of questions that need to be considered to build the most holistic plan for the retirement they deserve," he said.