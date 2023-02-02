Newspaper icon
Economics

Aussie shares to continue outperformance: Oliver

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:34PM

Over the last year, Australian shares have outperformed their global counterparts, and AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver believes this trend will continue.

To get a handle on the future, he said, it's useful to understand the past, saying the big question is whether the structural underperformance of Aussie equities is over.

According to Oliver, the underperformance of Australian shares since 2009 reflects a mix of payback for its huge outperformance in the 2000s, worries about the deteriorating relationship with China, and low exposure to pandemic winners.

"An often-expressed view is that Australian companies are not investing because shareholders want high dividends, and this could be causing poor profit growth & share returns... This is unlikely," he said.

"The dividend payout ratio (i.e. dividends relative to earnings) is not out of line with its historic norm."

In fact, he said, Australia's high dividend payouts are healthy from a long-term perspective.

Oliver added that while Australia's performance last year could just be noise, several fundamental considerations suggest that the structural relative underperformance since 2009 is likely to be over.

His reasons include mean reversion, a new super cycle in commodities, the Australian dollar no longer being expensive, stronger growth potential, relatively high dividends, less aggressive monetary tightening, and a thawing in the China relationship.

"After 12 years of underperformance and the reversal of the 2000's outperformance, Australian shares are due for a lengthy period of outperformance," he said.

Consistent with this, Australian shares are trading on a lower forward price to earnings multiple of 14.5 times than global shares on 15.3 times and US shares on 17.1 times.

On monetary tightening, Oliver said that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy is no longer relatively tight compared to other major central banks, including the Federal Reserve.

"It has been taking a more balanced approach to returning inflation to target," he said.

"Higher than expected December quarter inflation is a concern and is now likely to see the RBA hike rates by another 0.25% in February.

"But it's likely to be the peak in inflation as supply is improving, freight costs have fallen, and demand is slowing and its unlikely to see the RBA adopt a more aggressive policy compared to other major countries."

Finally, while Australian property prices likely have more downside, Oliver believes there is no sign of a property crash dragging down banks and pushing the economy into recession.

"The period of underperformance in Australian shares compared to global shares since 2009 is likely to be over," he concluded.

There will be bumps along the way, but we can expect five to 10 years of outperformance from here, he said.

Read more: Shane OliverReserve Bank of AustraliaFederal Reserve
