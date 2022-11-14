Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil

Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoilBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 14 NOV 2022 12:27PM
Read more: S&P ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index, AQR, Australian Share Income Fund, ETF Securities, Global X, Investors Mutual Equity Income Fund, Merlon, P/E Global FX Alpha Fund, Rainmaker Information, SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund
Australian income equities were the top performing asset class in the 12 months to September end.
Analysis by Rainmaker Information shows that while global market turmoil impacted all sectors, Australian income equities fared best with a median return of -3.9%. For the same period, the S&P ASX 200 Accumulation Index saw -7.7%.
The best performing Aussie equities income fund for the 12 months to September end was the SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund with a 3% return. This is followed by Investors Mutual Equity Income Fund (1.5%) and Merlon Wholesale Australian Share Income Fund (1.4%).
Rounding out the top performing asset classes for the period were credit (-4.9%), flexible asset allocation (-5.7%), large cap Aussie equities (-7.8%) and capital stable (-8.2%).
The worst median return can be seen in small cap Australian equities at -20.1%, though this was still better than the S&P ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index which recorded -22.6%. The fund with the best return here was the Perpetual Smaller Companies Fund on -0.2%.
Overall, regardless of asset class, the best performing fund for the 12 months to September 30 was the AQR Wholesale Managed Futures Fund with a return of 65%.
Coming in second was the ETF Securities - now Global X - Ultra Short Nasdaq 100 Hedge Fund on 42.7%, and third was the P/E Global FX Alpha Fund with 38.5%.
Related News
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper shakes up executive team
APRA proposes changes to successor fund transfers
Mirvac names head of funds management
New credit fund targets Australia
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED