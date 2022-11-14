Aussie income equities fare well amid turmoil

Australian income equities were the top performing asset class in the 12 months to September end.

Analysis by Rainmaker Information shows that while global market turmoil impacted all sectors, Australian income equities fared best with a median return of -3.9%. For the same period, the S&P ASX 200 Accumulation Index saw -7.7%.

The best performing Aussie equities income fund for the 12 months to September end was the SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund with a 3% return. This is followed by Investors Mutual Equity Income Fund (1.5%) and Merlon Wholesale Australian Share Income Fund (1.4%).

Rounding out the top performing asset classes for the period were credit (-4.9%), flexible asset allocation (-5.7%), large cap Aussie equities (-7.8%) and capital stable (-8.2%).

The worst median return can be seen in small cap Australian equities at -20.1%, though this was still better than the S&P ASX Small Ords Accumulation Index which recorded -22.6%. The fund with the best return here was the Perpetual Smaller Companies Fund on -0.2%.

Overall, regardless of asset class, the best performing fund for the 12 months to September 30 was the AQR Wholesale Managed Futures Fund with a return of 65%.

Coming in second was the ETF Securities - now Global X - Ultra Short Nasdaq 100 Hedge Fund on 42.7%, and third was the P/E Global FX Alpha Fund with 38.5%.