Investment
Sponsored by
Aussie equities stage recovery
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUL 2020   11:30AM

Australian equities staged a recovery from its first quarter slump as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest research from Rainmaker.

In its most recent Vantage Point report, Rainmaker data shows Australian equities rebounded to return 17.4% in the second quarter.

The report referenced predictions by both the International Monetary Fund and the OECD around the slow global economic recovery.

In Australia the IMF expects GDP to fall by 4.5% this year, a 2.2 percentage point improvement from its April forecast.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"The All Ordinaries index dropped by 36.8% from its February 2020 peak to its March 2020 low after Australia's shutdown," the report said.

"Aggressive monetary and fiscal policy responses and the gradual easing of restrictions sparked a 31.5% rally in the benchmark index from its February low, and reversing the March quarter's 24.9% loss into a 17.4% gain in the June quarter, although it's still 11.8% down in the first six months of 2020."

The IMF predicted that world economic output will drop by 4.9% this year, after an estimated expansion of 2.9% in 2019.

The OECD was more pessimistic, forecasting world GDP growth to contract between 6.0% (under a single-hit scenario) and 7.6% (under a double-hit scenario).

The report said monetary and fiscal policies should continue to mitigate deeper declines in consumer spending and business bankruptcies. However, these are also causing overvaluation in financial markets.

"Equities markets around the world recovered from the first quarter sell-off triggered by the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.

"Both developed and emerging equity markets rallied in the June quarter as easing social and lockdown restrictions and reopening of businesses defrosted economic activity in most countries around the world."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

