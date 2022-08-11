Aussie crypto investors bullish despite market volatility

Digital investment platform Syfe has released new findings from an independent investor survey, coinciding with the launch of its product to the Australian market.

At a Sydney media briefing, Syfe general manager and Australia country head Tim Wallace and chief business officer Samantha Horton revealed that the adoption of crypto in Australia is set to continue, with 41% already invested and 41% either remaining comfortable (26%) or feeling more confident (15%) investing in this asset class, despite recent volatility.

These finding come from the Syfe Investor Pulse 2022 in partnership with Dow Jones, which polled over 1,000 Australian respondents from 25 to 45 years of age in July.

According to the research, crypto (34%) is now on par with property as a future investment vehicle (34%) and, alongside demand for international shares and ETFs, is outpacing more traditional investments.

When looking at investment goals against the current inflationary and higher interest rate environment, 58% of respondents remain confident they will still achieve their goals, though 40% said perhaps not within the timeframe initially planned.

At a time when Aussies are seemingly warming up to crypto, Wallace said that he is excited to extend Syfe's digital investing platform to the market

"While the prevailing wisdom is that the market is saturated and that economic indicators are dampening investor sentiment, the research results reinforce our belief that Australian investors are resilient and firmly focused on financial security," he said.

"They are seeking to grow their knowledge and tap into diversified investment offerings like international shares and crypto in order to build for the longer-term."

Since launching in 2019, Syfe, a name originating from the Japanese word meaning 'wallet', has already acquired over 100,000 customers in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Its digital brokerage app offers investors access to more than 10,000 US stocks and ETFs, coupled with the ability to securely diversify with some of the world's top cryptocurrencies.

Horton believes the platform's entry into the Australian market offers a key point of differentiation for investors.

"Our aim is to be the long-term partner of choice for Australian retail investors," Horton said.

"We see a huge opportunity in Australia to offer investors an all-in-one platform that will grow with them, offering quality insights and educational tools at a fraction of the cost that traditional institutions charge."