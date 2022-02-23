Aussie CFPs move toward 5000

Australian Certified Financial Planners added 164 professionals to the fold last year, taking the total to nearly 5000.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia, which is the certification body for the CFP designation in the country, recorded 4966 members at the end of December 2021.

While CFP numbers in Australia in the past year have fallen by 4%, this is lower when compared to the 11% drop experienced broadly across the profession, FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

Abood said it is pleasing to see that advisers continue to recognise the value of the CFP certification and dedicate themselves to education, despite the challenges they have been facing over the past few years.

"CFP professionals have been growing proportionally and now make up 55% of our practitioner members," she said.

On a global scale, the total CFP population grew by 5.5% year on year to 203,312, hitting past the 200,000 milestone. This rate of growth also doubles the 2.5% recorded in 2020.

The CFP Certification Program globally is managed by the Financial Planning Standard Board and operates in 27 countries.

"Last year, the number of CFP professionals reached the highest ever, with growth from emerging, developing and mature markets demonstrating the broad appeal of financial planning and CFP certification worldwide," FPSB chief executive Noel Maye said.

"We're pleased to report that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, momentum in the global growth of CFP professionals remains strong, and is increasing."