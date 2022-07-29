AUSIEX chief executive retires

Eric Blewitt has resigned from AUSIEX after nine years, including leading its predecessor CommSec Adviser Services.

He will leave the company to pursue new opportunities and officially depart on August 31.

Blewitt boasts an impressive track record in the financial services industry, with previous roles chief operating officer and advisory board member at Investment Trends.

In his place, Patrick Salis will become the new chief executive from September 1 and in the interim will perform the role of acting chief executive.

Salis has been AUSIEX's chief financial officer since May 2021 and has worked with Nomura Research Institute - the owner of AUSIEX - since 2018.

AUSIEX chair Hiroyuki Kawanami thanked Blewitt for the "significant contribution he has made to AUSIEX", particularly in managing the business separation from CBA over the past 12 months.

"He has successfully led AUSIEX through a period of enormous change together with the senior management team," Kawanami said.

"Eric's leadership and commitment have steered AUSIEX to be the largest wholesale broker in Australia with strong growth opportunities.

"On behalf of the AUSIEX board, I wish Eric all the best in his future endeavours."

Blewitt said: "I am grateful for the opportunity to have led AUSIEX through its transformation to a standalone entity and repositioning it for future growth.

"I am confident AUSIEX's capable and effective senior management team, led by Patrick Salis, with the backing of NRI's ownership, will continue to drive the business to further success."

Kawanami added: "Patrick is a senior executive with significant experience and achievements in growing fintech businesses.

"His commercial insight, vision and a strong track record positions AUSIEX well for its next phase of growth.

"Patrick has been part of the NRI acquisition of AUSIEX from the beginning and lead the implementation of key initiatives, including AUSIEX's recently launched platform utilising NRI's iSTAR back-office technology."

Commenting on his appointment, Salis said that he is looking forward to what AUSIEX and NRI can do together.

"The AUSIEX team are building the leading market utility that provides; Equities & ETO trade execution, clearing and settlement solutions (ECS) with portfolio administration services (PAS). We are independent, well capitalised with a long tradition of providing specialised proprietary technology to the capital markets industry," he said.

"NRI's deep domain expertise, strong balance sheet and high-quality technology solutions put us in a unique position in Australia."