ATO slammed for failing to collect billions in unpaid super

Industry Super Australia has unleashed on the loose laws and 'light touch' compliance that's costing working Australians billions in unpaid super.

In a statement, ISA said: "The auditor has found the Australian Tax Office's (ATO) reluctance to 'proactively' investigated unpaid super claims has led to it collecting a dismal 15% of what Australian workers are owed."

ISA continued stating: "The ATO themselves have admitted that its compliance has next to no impact in reducing how much unpaid super there is - which ISA estimates have climbed to $5 billion a year."

Notwithstanding ISA's criticism, the Australian National Audit Office report 'Addressing superannuation guarantee non-compliance' surmised "there is some evidence that the ATO's compliance activities are improving employer compliance."

Though the report did mention "the ATO didn't consistently meet service commitments for reactive corrective compliance activities."

In response to the report findings, ISA has called on politicians to address compliance problems at its source.

ISA has advocated for a commitment to mandate that super is paid with wages rather than the legislated four times a year now.

An ISA statement said quarterly payments can be exploited by those deliberately short-changing workers making it harder for the ATO to chase debt and difficult for workers to keep track of super payments.

The statement further decried that: "The audit office's report is a damning indictment on the tax office compliance activity, finding it failed to use all its collection powers, does not have enough resources to proactively hunt those ripping workers off."

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said: "Yet another government report has shown how ordinary workers are missing out on billions of dollars they've earned because of old-fashioned laws and no effective enforcement."

"Along with our federal politicians who could easily fix this problem at its source, the ATO needs to do better than just recovering a dismal 15% of the unpaid super bill each year."

Dean concluded: "Labor's commitment to beef up ATO compliance and make it easier for workers to recover unpaid super is a step in the right direction but it won't amount to much until they go the next step to require employers to pay super with workers' wages - just like all federal politicians get."