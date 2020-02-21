ATO cracks down on SMSFs

Delegates to the SMSF Association's annual conference have heard of the uptick in enforcements against SMSFs this financial year.

Speaking at the conference, ATO assistant commissioner - SMSF Segment Dana Fleming said that in the financial year so far, 95 SMSF trustees have been directed to educate by the ATO, whereas in 2018-19 only 45 were and in 2017-18 just 32.

Similarly, the ATO gave direction to rectify to 31 SMSFs in 2017-18, 34 in 2018-19 but in the year to date for 2019-20 that number is already up to 74.

Enforceable undertakings appear to be a bit of a different story. In 2017-18 there were 138 - in 2018-19 131 and in the year to date just 58.

To address the numbers being referred for education, the ATO is building an online SMSF trustee course, which will go through all the things trustees need to know - and it'll be free.

New SMSF trustees will also be auto-subscribed to the ATO's SMSF publication, with the office having plans to subscribe every SMSF trustee it has details for.

"I think we can do a lot better by reaching out directly," she said.

Fleming explained the ATO has not toughened up its enforcement approach in the wake of the Royal Commission as APRA did with its shift to "constructively tough" enforcement and ASIC with its "why not litigate" approach.

However, the ATO's review of its enforcement after the Royal Commission found a lack of consistency in the application of enforcement powers.

Additionally, after ATO enforcement action on SMSFs, a significant portion of those SMSFs' subsequent compliance was below the level of the general SMSF population.

"So our enforcement was, in effect, ineffective," Fleming said.

"I think there's room for improvement in our enforcement approach and how we use our powers."

She said the ATO has taken a number of actions to improve its consistency in case outcomes and post-enforcement action process.

"We want to improve trust and confidence in the ATO by being more transparent about our role as a regulator," Fleming said.

The ATO will be publishing more details what it is doing to improve regulatory effectiveness next month.

She reminded the audience at the conference that only 2% of SMSFs are the subject of enforceable undertakings.

However, with $750 billion in the SMSF sector - Fleming said it is a significant amount of retirement savings at risk in these cases, and therefore of concern to the ATO.

The most common SMSF contraventions the ATO took action on last year were loans (21.1%), in-house assets (18.5%) and separation of assets (12.7%).

Current compliance risk focus areas for the ATO are illegal early super release promoters, non-lodgement of tax returns by SMSFs, the top 100 SMSFs and tax planning, the top 100 auditors, high risk auditors and SMSF Auditor Number misuse.

Non-lodgement among SMSFs, she explained, was an issue because it is correlated to illegal early release scheme - those who have participated in such a scheme are unlikely to lodge a tax return.

The assets under management for the top 100 SMSFs hit $8 billion last year, so tax planning in that group is a focus for the ATO purely due to the assets in question.