NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
SMSF
ATO cracks down on SMSFs
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   11:50AM

Delegates to the SMSF Association's annual conference have heard of the uptick in enforcements against SMSFs this financial year.

Speaking at the conference, ATO assistant commissioner - SMSF Segment Dana Fleming said that in the financial year so far, 95 SMSF trustees have been directed to educate by the ATO, whereas in 2018-19 only 45 were and in 2017-18 just 32.

Similarly, the ATO gave direction to rectify to 31 SMSFs in 2017-18, 34 in 2018-19 but in the year to date for 2019-20 that number is already up to 74.

Enforceable undertakings appear to be a bit of a different story. In 2017-18 there were 138 - in 2018-19 131 and in the year to date just 58.

To address the numbers being referred for education, the ATO is building an online SMSF trustee course, which will go through all the things trustees need to know - and it'll be free.

New SMSF trustees will also be auto-subscribed to the ATO's SMSF publication, with the office having plans to subscribe every SMSF trustee it has details for.

"I think we can do a lot better by reaching out directly," she said.

Fleming explained the ATO has not toughened up its enforcement approach in the wake of the Royal Commission as APRA did with its shift to "constructively tough" enforcement and ASIC with its "why not litigate" approach.

However, the ATO's review of its enforcement after the Royal Commission found a lack of consistency in the application of enforcement powers.

Additionally, after ATO enforcement action on SMSFs, a significant portion of those SMSFs' subsequent compliance was below the level of the general SMSF population.

"So our enforcement was, in effect, ineffective," Fleming said.

"I think there's room for improvement in our enforcement approach and how we use our powers."

She said the ATO has taken a number of actions to improve its consistency in case outcomes and post-enforcement action process.

"We want to improve trust and confidence in the ATO by being more transparent about our role as a regulator," Fleming said.

The ATO will be publishing more details what it is doing to improve regulatory effectiveness next month.

She reminded the audience at the conference that only 2% of SMSFs are the subject of enforceable undertakings.

However, with $750 billion in the SMSF sector - Fleming said it is a significant amount of retirement savings at risk in these cases, and therefore of concern to the ATO.

The most common SMSF contraventions the ATO took action on last year were loans (21.1%), in-house assets (18.5%) and separation of assets (12.7%).

Current compliance risk focus areas for the ATO are illegal early super release promoters, non-lodgement of tax returns by SMSFs, the top 100 SMSFs and tax planning, the top 100 auditors, high risk auditors and SMSF Auditor Number misuse.

Non-lodgement among SMSFs, she explained, was an issue because it is correlated to illegal early release scheme - those who have participated in such a scheme are unlikely to lodge a tax return.

The assets under management for the top 100 SMSFs hit $8 billion last year, so tax planning in that group is a focus for the ATO purely due to the assets in question.

Read more: ATOSMSF AssociationRoyal CommissionDana FlemingAPRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ATO clamps down on auditor number misuse
Status quo not option for remuneration: APRA
SMSF data misleading: BGL
Regulators praise super law reform
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
Tax chiefs crack down on tax evasion
What SMSFs will look like in 2030
Where to from here?
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
SMSFs interrupted in 2019: SuperConcepts
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something g3C0xXXS