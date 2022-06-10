Atlas Arteria stonewalls IFM

The Boards of Atlas Arteria have denied IFM Investors access to non-public and confidential information about the company and its assets.

IFM stated its intention for said information to help the investment manager decide whether to submit a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire all the Atlas Arteria securities that it didn't already own. Subsequently, Atlas Arteria received a request from IFM for the purpose of developing a formal proposal.

Atlas Arteria decided not to give non-public information at this time but offered to provide IFM with an opportunity to meet with senior management to discuss selected topics. However, these topics were explicitly stated to be only based on publicly available information.

An IFM Investors spokesperson said: "We are disappointed with the decision of the Atlas Arteria Board and we are considering our position."

On Wednesday, IFM confirmed that the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund has secured a combined interest of nearly 15% of Atlas Arteria, making it a substantial holder of the company.

Though as was noted at the time, "there is no certainty of progressing to a binding proposal," an IFM statement read.

IFM global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said IFM was drawn to Atlas Arteria's high-quality assets across France, Germany and the United States.

Mangini said: "We see this as a great investment and one where returns that are generated can help boost the retirement savings of millions of superannuation and pension fund members, such as nurses, teachers, construction workers and hospitality staff."

Atlas Arteria's share price jumped 15.96% following IFM's raid but remains flat today.