Atlas Arteria has proceeded with its acquisition of a majority interest in Chicago Skyway despite IFM Investors expressing its strong reservations over the offer.

Atlas Arteria today announced it has acquired 66.67% of Skyway Concession Company which runs the toll road, establishing a partnership with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. It's paid $2.9 billion for the stake, buying it from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure. They both owned 33.33% alongside OTPP which has retained its 33.33% interest.

Yesterday, following media speculation about the deal and in a letter directed to Atlas Arteria chair and director Debbie Goodin, IFM Investors said it had already communicated its reservations in relation to any acquisition of Chicago Skway.

"In that letter, we communicated our strong reservations in relation to any acquisition of Chicago Skyway for a number of reasons, including that we expect it to be highly dilutive to distributions (potentially up to 20% dilutive), and our belief that those reservations are not only shared by ourselves (in our capacity as adviser to the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund ("IFM GIF")) but also other major shareholders of the company," IFM said.

"We have further engaged with other key shareholders in recent weeks and it is clear that the company does not have the support of its major shareholders, IFM GIF included, in relation to the pursuit of a large equity funded acquisition, if that acquisition would be dilutive or otherwise destroy shareholder value."

IFM said it is not supportive of the acquisition at the current price as it would be "significantly value destructive". It added that during a meeting between IFM and Atlas Arteria on August 31, the latter said it would not pursue a investment that was dilutive to distributions.

"If the company continues with this course of action, IFM GIF will consider all legal options available to it, including seeking an accelerated board transition by way of an EGM, to protect its interests as a shareholder of the company," IFM said.

"We expect Atlas Arteria shareholders to strongly support IFM GIF in pursuit of these options, particularly in the context of the company continuing to progress large equity funded offshore acquisitions such as Chicago Skyway, and the fact that the company should be focussed on funding and creating value from its existing asset portfolio."

IFM concluded its letter by requesting Atlas Arteria many an ASX announcement immediately that it has withdrawn from the sale process.

IFM owns close to 20% of Atlas Arteria, a holding it's built up in recent months.

The Chicago Skyway transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2022.