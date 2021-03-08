NEWS
Executive Appointments
ASX200 needs executive equality: ACSI
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   11:59AM

The boards of the ASX200 are tracking towards gender equality, but female representation is still lacking in executive roles, according to new research.

The latest analysis by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) showed women now occupy more than 35% of board seats in the ASX50 but there are only 10 female chief executives in the ASX200.

There are 24 female board chairs, up from 11 in 2015. However, this only accounts for one female chair out of every eight in the ASX200.

Current figures show women make up 33.4% of board seats in the ASX200, up from 18% in 2015 and is tracking towards the gender-balanced board target of 40%.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said it is encouraging to see the number of women directors increase but is disappointed by the languishing number of female chairs and chief executives.

"ACSI recognises that reaching 30% women directors does not mean the job is done, with 80 companies in the ASX200 yet to reach this target," she said.

"While we are pleased to see boards improving, it's important that we maintain the momentum for change."

Silver Lake Resources is the only ASX200 company with no female directors and there are currently 22 companies with only one female director in the same cohort.

In addition, 54 companies in the ASX200 have 40% or more female directors.

"ACSI members have voted their shareholdings with great effect to reduce the number of zero-women boards and increase gender diversity across the ASX," Davidson said.

"In 2021, it is no longer acceptable to have zero women on the board of a large Australian company. For laggards, the time for excuses is well and truly over."

ASX200Louise DavidsonAustralian Council of Superannuation Investors
