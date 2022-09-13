ASX to close on September 22

ASX to close on September 22BY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 13 SEP 2022 11:49AM
The ASX will close trading for both its equities (ASX Trade) and futures (ASX 24) markets next week to observe the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
In line with the government's announcement to commemorate Queen Elizabeth on September 22, the ASX said it reached the decision to close trading on Australian products with the support of key stakeholders.
"It is standard practice for ASX to observe national holidays by declaring a non-trading and non-settlement day," it said.
Trading will continue as normal on Friday, September 23.
While acknowledging the relatively short notice period would present operational, technical, and business challenges it declared gratitude for the industry's understanding.
"ASX appreciates the support of its stakeholders to help honour the significance of the occasion," it said.
Last Friday the stock exchange paid tribute to the Queen, observing a minute's silence following her death.
"ASX pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II for her long and devoted service to family, ASX will observe a minute's silence at 11:00 am today," it said.
