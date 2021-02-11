NEWS
Investment
ASX profits slide, names chair
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 FEB 2021   11:57AM

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has recorded a fall in profit in its half-year results and has replaced its chair following the retirement of its incumbent.

Net profit after tax dropped 3.4% to $241.8 million and net interest income down 39.5% over the six months to December both due to low interest rates.

Revenue increased 3.4% to $470.5 million and expenses rose 8.2% to $151.4 million to support variable market-related activity costs.

There was a 19% increase in the value traded on our cash market, jumping to $5.9 billion on average each day. The increase in retail trading pushed revenue growth up 5.2% in the information services business.

The ASX increased its full-year capital expenditure guidance to between $110 million and $115 million after recording $54.5 million for the half. This is to cater for higher volumes and technology investment.

The exchange noted the outage of its equity platform ASX Trade in November but did not acknowledge the ongoing investigation undertaken by ASIC.

ASX chief executive Dominic Stevens said the incident overshadows the work it has made in recent years which has seen a decrease across outages.

"There will be learnings from the recent incident as we continue to improve and enhance our platforms and processes. While we are deeply sorry for the disruption, it is in the interests of our stakeholders that we continue to contemporise our technology," he said.

Stevens also confirmed the go-live date for the CHESS replacement to April 2023 as the "scale, scope and testing program were increased".

The board declared an interim dividend of 112.4 cents per share, a decrease in line with its profit.

ASX chair Rick Holliday-Smith will retire from the board on 21 April and will be succeeded by current non-executive director Damian Roche.

Holliday-Smith has been chair since 2012 and advised of his final term when he was re-elected in 2018.

Commenting on his decision to retire, Holliday-Smith said it has been a privilege to serve Australia's financial markets as a director and chair of the ASX.

"I have enjoyed my time at both the ASX and the Sydney Futures Exchange (SFE) before that, and I am proud of what ASX has achieved and the vital role it plays at the heart of Australia's economy," he said.

Damian Roche has been on the board since 2014 and prior to that spent over 20 years' in global investment banks where he was most recently head of markets and investor services for Asia Pacific at J.P. Morgan.

Roche has extensive experience in cross-asset class expertise across equities, fixed income and commodities.

"It is an honour to be elected chairman of ASX and to follow Rick, whose achievements are impressive," he said.

