ASX moves to paperless CHESS statements

The ASX will ditch paper-based CHESS statements and move to electronic means by mid-December.

Investors will soon be provided with a portal that records share ownership and confirmation of changes to CHESS holding details, including an archive of statements that goes back seven years.

"Participation in electronic communications is a choice for your shareholders and for their brokers as sponsoring participants. All official customer opt-ins must come from brokers and not via ASX or your share registries," the ASX said.

Companies listed on the ASX pay the exchange for its Issuer Administration Services. These fees include the CHESS operating charge, messaging charges and CHESS holding statement mailing charges.

The ASX said it is reviewing such fees it charges and will be engaging with issuers on a new, simpler, and more contemporary pricing model.

The printing and physical delivery of a statement costs $1.25. Issuer Administration Services is currently reviewing this fee, with the potential for it to be waived.

The new subscription model may cover a per member charge based on the number of members maintained in CHESS for each issuer; a user pays charge for corporate actions that result in a change in the number of shares held by an investor; and unlimited delivery of electronic statements included in subscription and reduced charge for posted CHESS holding statements.

"The confirmed go-live date will be announced at the end of November 2021. We commit to keeping you fully informed on the progress and timing," the ASX said.