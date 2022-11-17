Newspaper icon
ASX dumps CHESS replacement project

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022   12:35PM

More than seven years on from when talk of a CHESS replacement began, the ASX has confirmed it will go back to the drawing board, writing off about $255 million in investment already made.

The bourse first touted it would look to replace CHESS in February 2015, followed by a two-and-a-half-year review of distributed ledger technology and stakeholder consultation. During this time, the ASX also acquired a 5% interest in Digital Asset, the technology firm it partnered with on the project.

A timeline provided by the ASX in mid-2018 suggested the CHESS replacement would go live in Q1 2021 at the latest but this was subsequently delayed, first to April 2022 and then April 2023 before being delayed indefinitely.

When it became clear in August of this year that it wouldn't launch before late 2024, the ASX commissioned Accenture to undertake an independent review.

Releasing the findings of the review today, the ASX has said it will "reassess all aspects" of the project and pause all work on the replacement while it revisits its design.

The review found the application software is only 63% complete and highlighted issues between the ASX and Digital Asset project teams, including poor communication and siloed execution and reporting leading to "misaligned views of status on delivery progress, risks and issues."

It will now derecognise all the capitalised software, resulting in a pre-tax charge of up to $255 million.

"We began this project with the latest information available at that time, determined to deliver the Australian market a post-trade solution that balanced innovation and state of the art technology with safety and reliability," ASX chair Damian Roche said.

"However, after further review, including consideration of the findings of the independent review, we have concluded that the path we were on will not meet ASX's and the market's high standards. There are significant technology, governance and delivery challenges that must be addressed."

Roche apologised to stakeholders, adding that the decision has not been made lightly.

The stock exchange said it will continue to invest in the existing CHESS technology, while employing Tim Whiteley as project director to lead the next phase of the replacement plans, which may well leverage some of the technology already developed.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said: "The independent report has found significant gaps and deficiencies in ASX's program delivery capabilities and that there are significant challenges in the technology design. That these findings can be made at this late stage of a critical replacement program is altogether unsatisfactory."

"ASX has failed to demonstrate appropriate control of the program to date, and this has undermined legitimate expectations that the ASX can deliver a world-class, contemporary financial market infrastructure."

The ASX said the next update will be provided in February 2023.

Read more: ASXCHESSDigital AssetDamian RocheAccentureJoe LongoTim Whiteley
