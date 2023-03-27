Newspaper icon
ASX chief churn increases: Analyst

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   12:22PM

ASX-listed firms are experiencing a high turnover in chief executive and investors should be on the lookout.

Pendal Australian equities investment analyst Elise Mckay explained the spate of leadership changes can be a warning sign of underlying issues.

"There's been a massive amount of turnover recently. In my coverage alone, Downer, ALS, Xero, Monadelphous, Costa and Megaport have all had new chief executives in the last six months, which is a very high number," explained Mckay.

"It's a higher level of turnover than normal and should make investors pause and review their positions."

In February the overhaul included nine new chief executives, nine chairs and 56 non-executive directors.

"The turnover continued in the first week of March," she said.

Former Downer EDI chair Mark Chellew and former chief financial officer Michael Ferguson both left at the start of the month following a profit warning.

ALS chief executive Raj Naran also abruptly quit, citing family reasons, while Megaport chief executive Vincent English suddenly resigned, sending shares down 14%.

"Departures can be a warning sign of underlying issues such as poor financial performance or internal conflicts - and can lead to uncertainty and instability, which can negatively impact investor confidence and company performance," she said.

McKay suggested investors consider six factors when determining how to evaluate investment structures amid high turnover periods.

Firstly, assess the company's strategy set by the board and consider if the new chief executive will continue driving that forward or move in a new direction, she explained.

She added that it's also important to consider whether the new chief executive is detail-oriented or big-picture-focused, and if the location where the company is managed will change.

McKay flagged the transition period, reason for change as well as remuneration and reporting structures as other key areas to consider.

"There are no fundamentally right or wrong answers to these questions. Whether a change is positive or negative will depend on each company's individual circumstances," she said.

"While risky, a change in chief execs can occur for various reasons; there are stories of new leadership coming in with a detailed transformation plan and a clear pathway for execution."

She said A2Milk is a good case study, taken over by chief executive David Bortolussi at a time when border closures had disrupted the path to Chinese consumers.

"Bortolussi presented a new vision at a 2021 investor day which had a very strong set of objectives and a clear outline of the company's ambition, and growth strategy," she said.

"Over the past 18 months, he has been systematically executing that strategy. It's a good example of a change in leadership and how it can be done well."

Read more: ALSMegaportElise MckayDavid BortolussiDowner EDICostaMark ChellewMichael FergusonMonadelphousRaj NaranVincent EnglishXero
