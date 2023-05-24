Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

ASX CHESS lead to become chief information officer

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023   12:47PM

Come July 1, Tim Whiteley will commence his new role as chief information officer of the ASX.

Just last year, Whiteley was selected to lead the ASX's CHESS Replacement Solution Design work, following its decision to reassess CHESS replacement project.

In his new role, Whiteley will be responsible for the group's enterprise technology functions, technology and data security, data governance, technology infrastructure and delivering ASX's multi-year technology modernisation program.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said she is pleased to appoint Whiteley after a competitive global search with very high-quality candidates.

"Tim is a highly skilled technology transformation executive who brings to ASX more than 25 years' experience in business and technology roles across Australian financial services," Lofthouse said.

"Tim's deep expertise in technology and project execution in the financial services industry will be invaluable as ASX looks to contemporise its technology and deliver critical market infrastructure."

Importantly, Lofthouse said, Whiteley's appointment as chief information officer provides continuity of technology leadership for CHESS replacement.

"The CHESS Replacement Solution Design team will continue to be led by Tim while he puts in place a new leadership team structure for the CHESS replacement program," she said.

"As chief information officer, he will also have accountability for delivery of the technical aspects of the CHESS replacement program."

Earlier this month, the ASX requested stakeholder feedback on its $70 million CHESS Replacement Partnership Program as it updated the eligibility criteria for potential participants.

Results from the survey are yet to be released.

Read more: ASXTim WhiteleyHelen Lofthouse
