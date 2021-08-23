ASX 200 doubles down on net zero

Nearly half of the market capitalisation of the ASX 200 have made net zero commitments for 2050 or earlier, according to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI).

ACSI's latest report, Promises, Pathways and Performance, showed 49 companies have committed to net zero, up from 14 in the previous period. This equates to $1 trillion dollars covered by commitments.

These commitments include a mix of interim targets and pathways that articulate the use of technology and energy agreements to decarbonise their operations, ACSI said.

There are now 80 ASX 200 companies that have adopted the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework (TCFD). A further 18 companies are committed to disclosing against the framework with 17 reviewing this option.

"There has been a significant uplift in the management and disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities in some of Australia's largest companies over the past year," ACSI chief executive Louise Davison said.

"We expect this trend to accelerate over the coming reporting season as companies strengthen targets and revise their net zero commitments in light of the recent IPCC Report findings."

Overall, ASX 200 companies are using short, medium and long-term emissions targets with 67 companies setting targets to 2025, 54 companies have set targets for 2026 to 2039 and 37 companies have set targets for 2040 and beyond.

BHP, Rio Tinto, Santos and Origin Energy are among 15 companies that have set targets and an action plan to reduce Scope 3 emissions across their value chains.

Meanwhile, AGL Energy, Ampol, BHP Group, Beach Energy, BlueScope Steel, Origin Energy, Orica, Oil Search, Rio Tinto, South32, Santos and Woodside Petroleum have incorporated weightings to climate change targets, defined hurdles in the corporate scorecard to climate change transition, or disclosed plans to do so in FY21 reporting.

"There is an opportunity for more companies to disclose how their scenario analysis informs their long-term corporate strategies. Many Australian boards are clearly integrating climate risk into their strategic decision making by articulating long-term emission reductions targets, and investment in technologies aimed at decarbonising business operations," Davidson said.

"Embedding pathways to net zero in long-term corporate planning will help close the gap between ambition and delivery of emissions reductions targets. This helps investors understand and manage the risks for the benefit of super fund beneficiaries."