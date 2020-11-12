Asset managers want action on modern-day slavery

Asset management heavyweights are urging the nation's top 100 companies to take modern-day slavery and labour exploitation seriously by lifting the hood on their supply chains.

The Investors Against Slavery and Trafficking (IAST) APAC, a newly-formed coalition that includes Aware Super, AustralianSuper, HESTA, Christian Super, First Sentier Investors and Fidelity International, is raising more awareness about the perils of modern-day slavery that lurks behind supply chains.

Twenty four organisations with a combined $5.8 trillion of assets under management signed the statement, wanting ASX100 firms to practice better due diligence, compliance and reporting across their business models.

Of particular concern is the significant use of vulnerable workers, such as migrant labour and base-skilled labour; the operation of complex supply chains with many intermediaries; oligopolistic behaviour where buyers exert significant pricing power over suppliers.

The coalition is urging companies to action, like conduct a detailed risk-based mapping exercise of their supply beyond first-tier suppliers, build strong relationships with suppliers by consolidating supply chains, and price goods and services in a way that a living wage is achieved.

"As investors we expect companies to meet their reporting and compliance obligations and in doing so encourage companies to examine broader risks of labour exploitation as a leading indicator of modern slavery," the letter read.

The coalition estimates over 40 million people globally are victims of modern-day slavery, the majority (71%) of which are women and girls. More than 60% of victims live in the Asia Pacific.

"As investors, we see modern slavery, human trafficking and labour exploitation as something that goes beyond ethics. Business models and value chains that rely on underpaid workers, weak regulation or illegal activities such as forced labour and other forms of modern slavery drive unsustainable earnings. Companies are exposed to significant compliance and brand risk, which can be costly and time-consuming to address," they wrote.

Grace Forrest, co-founder and director of Walk Free, which is acting as co-secretariat for IAST, said: "We vote for the kind of world we want to live in with the way we spend and invest our money. We must make sure that our investments, including pension and superannuation funds, are driving transparency and accountability."

"An initiative like Investors Against Slavery Trafficking is long overdue. We invite investors across the region to join the initiative and use their voices to protect the most vulnerable."