Asset managers still bearish, but less so

Asset managers slightly increased their risk tolerance in the second quarter of the year in a bid to ride the equity rally, but risk aversion still remains high.

That's according to new research from institutional specialist consultant bfinance, which found many investors are still in "wait and see" mode.

Multi-asset managers increased exposures to risk assets in the second quarter; however their allocations to equities remained lower than the long-run average (34.5%).

Ongoing uncertainty, illustrated by record high gold prices, implied volatilities and the popularity of credit default swaps, has seen institutional managers remain bearish, despite equities' run.

"The second quarter of this year was extremely positive for risk assets, largely reversing Q1 losses for both a simple 60/40 (global equities/government bonds) portfolio and a risk parity portfolio," bfinance said.

"From a risk perspective, our clients have been focusing on areas such as improved liquidity management and more clarity on risk exposures."

One key cause of concern for asset managers in the current environment is inflationary risk, bfinance said.

"While reduced demand for goods in the short-to-medium term will dampen inflation, there are fears of an inflationary scenario in which central banks are unable to hike interest rates due to the unprecedented amount of outstanding debt in the economy," it said.

"Risk managers are seeking robust portfolios that are more attuned to - and better able to navigate - these dynamics."

The COVID-19 financial crisis had also served as a stark reminder of the importance of diversification during periods of crisis, bfinance said.

"Recent research indicates that over 50% of asset owners were not taking a tactical view on risk assets at end-Q2 (bfinance Asset Owner Survey 2020) and only a quarter are changing their strategic asset allocation in 2020, indicating broad faith in existing diversification," it said.

While most investors are "currently satisfied with performance YTD" and remain in a "wait and see" mode, approximately 55% of all managers searches launched by bfinance clients had been initiated in the first half of the year.

Surprisingly, these were not driven by poor pandemic performance, but rather, were a "continuation of pre-existing plans and proactive strategic or tactical responses to COVID-19 conditions".

However, bfinance warned a "wave of reviews and replacements" could be on the cards, with 54% of asset owners indicating they were considering terminating asset managers primarily based on poor performance in 2020 YTD.

Illiquid asset classes had won a significant proportion of new investor mandates, it said, with asset managers increasingly interested in real estate, infrastructure, private debt and private equity assets.

Private market strategies represented 48% of searches initiated during the last 12 months and 50% of those initiated in the first half, bfinance said, with demand continuing so far in the third quarter.

"Private markets strategies are a logical beneficiary of current conditions, given the historically outstanding results of post-crisis vintages and lower sensitivity to timing: it can take months or years for money to be deployed following commitment," it said.

Most equity manager searches had a core or defensive undertone, bfinance said, whether they had a quality, low volatility, low tracking error/active risk, or ESG focus.

There had been no demand for value equity strategies in any region, it said, with very few investors willing to bet on a sustained recovery from the strategy.

Interest in emerging market equities had been buoyed by heightened interest in China-focused managers, it said, while manager searches for listed infrastructure and REITs increased during the first half.

Investors rewarded companies with strong growth characteristics, low levels of debt and positive momentum, with value stocks continuing to be left on the sidelines in both the first and second quarters. High dividend yielding companies were also out of favour with investors, while low volatility stocks also trailed significantly.

"Active manager returns followed these trends, with growth managers outperforming the MSCI World index by more than 10% in Q2 - extending their outperformance to more than 20% for the year to date," bfinance said.

"Quality managers underperformed by nearly 3% in Q2, but the more significant underperformance was felt among those strategies with a focus on low volatility (-10%), income (-7%) and value (-4%)."

There has also been a renewal of interest in high yield strategies, while interest in sovereign debt investments and absolute return strategies dropped during the first half of the year.