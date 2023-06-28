Asset managers ride the storm: Research

While recent volatility has undoubtedly rattled the investment management landscape, it hasn't deterred asset managers from their future plans, according to a recent global study.

The study, conducted by Coalition Greenwich in partnership with Northern Trust, interviewed 151 senior asset management professionals across the globe between February and April.

Collectively, 82% of respondents said that the volatility experienced over the past 12-18 months has not led to a significant rethink of their growth plans.

Specifically, 21% of APAC respondents said they expect their assets under management to significantly grow, independent of changes in market valuation.

However, achieving this growth will not be easy, as performance (59%), talent management (50%) and rising costs (44%) were noted as the top internal challenges facing asset managers in the next three years.

"Solving for international challenges must be handled hand in hand with external challenges," the report stated.

"Regulation is always a top-of-mind challenge given the constant flow of new rules, but recent market events have shifted the focus."

When it comes to external challenges, 57% of respondents said that financial market volatility is a top challenge in the industry, with regulatory change coming in second as the most impactful challenge.

"While extreme volatility will hopefully diminish, the reality is that regulation and shifting client demand (the third-most-mentioned challenge) will lead to more lasting structural changes that could affect the ability to grow," the report warned.

"Traditional active managers have not only had to respond to passive investing, but they also need to focus on other forms of competition, such as hedge funds and private equity strategies."

Interestingly, only 10% of global respondents said competition from these types of structures is a challenge.

"Alternative funds will compete fiercely for assets, and this competition could have a long-lasting effect on fundraising," the report said.

"When combined with only 19% of respondents also acknowledging competition from other long-only managers, the relative lack of attention on competition could lead to some surprises down the road, as convincing asset owners to stay in long-only funds may become more difficult."

As competition continues to increase, the report suggested that firms will need to differentiate their offerings from both traditional and non-traditional strategies.

"Retooling or at least reexamining current operating models is increasingly key to keeping up with (and staying ahead of) peers," it said.

"As the industry continues to face fee pressure, and consolidation continues, asset managers need to ensure they remain differentiated from the crowd and that their strategic plans respond to industry trends and not simply to the news of the day."