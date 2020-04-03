NEWS
Superannuation
Asset devaluation continues
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 3 APR 2020   12:04PM

Another industry super fund has reduced the value of its unlisted assets as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.

Hostplus has devalued assets within its property and infrastructure portfolios by a range of 7.5%-10% depending on the individual investment and the age of its most recent independent valuation.

The funds private equity and venture capital investments have also been devalued, for similar considerations, by 15% on average.

In a letter the fund reassured its members and investors that it is doing everything it can in the current circumstances.

"We are actively monitoring these unprecedented circumstances to ensure that your hard-earned retirement savings continue to be well managed," Hostplus said.

"In doing so, it is our duty and our objective to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that all members and investors are treated equitably during these extraordinary times."

The fund said that while the full economic effects of COVID-19 will not be fully understood for some time, it is clear certain infrastructure and property assets such as airports, toll roads, and shopping centres have been materially affected by the current crisis.

"As a result, and taken as a broad category of assets, Hostplus' unlisted investments would expectantly and realistically experience lower valuations in the current climate than they would ordinarily have had prior to the emergence of COVID-19 a few short months ago," Hostplus said.

"With this in mind, we have worked closely with our investment managers and asset consultant to determine appropriate impacts on the valuations of these unlisted assets so as to ensure that these assets are measured and appropriate for the current circumstances."

Hostplus said that while asset devaluations are being experienced across all sectors of the economy, the current decreases in valuation for its own unlisted assets investment are less extreme compared to the "current heightened volatility" in listed markets.

"It is that long-term price stability which is a key positive attribute of our strategic investment in unlisted assets," the fund said.

"These revaluations have already been included in the fund's unit pricing and are reflected in account balances."

Hostplus said, along with its professional asset managers and asset consultant, it will continue to monitor investment markets closely to ensure the pricing of its unlisted assets remain appropriate for the circumstances as they evolve and to ensure that all asset values reflect "fair value" across all account balances.

The news comes after AustralianSuper and UniSuper both devalued their unlisted assets last week.

It's been a tough time for super funds, who have also had hundreds of billions wiped from their books in the share market volatility.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Latest News
