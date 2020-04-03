Asset devaluation continues

Another industry super fund has reduced the value of its unlisted assets as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.

Hostplus has devalued assets within its property and infrastructure portfolios by a range of 7.5%-10% depending on the individual investment and the age of its most recent independent valuation.

The funds private equity and venture capital investments have also been devalued, for similar considerations, by 15% on average.

In a letter the fund reassured its members and investors that it is doing everything it can in the current circumstances.

"We are actively monitoring these unprecedented circumstances to ensure that your hard-earned retirement savings continue to be well managed," Hostplus said.

"In doing so, it is our duty and our objective to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that all members and investors are treated equitably during these extraordinary times."

The fund said that while the full economic effects of COVID-19 will not be fully understood for some time, it is clear certain infrastructure and property assets such as airports, toll roads, and shopping centres have been materially affected by the current crisis.

"As a result, and taken as a broad category of assets, Hostplus' unlisted investments would expectantly and realistically experience lower valuations in the current climate than they would ordinarily have had prior to the emergence of COVID-19 a few short months ago," Hostplus said.

"With this in mind, we have worked closely with our investment managers and asset consultant to determine appropriate impacts on the valuations of these unlisted assets so as to ensure that these assets are measured and appropriate for the current circumstances."

Hostplus said that while asset devaluations are being experienced across all sectors of the economy, the current decreases in valuation for its own unlisted assets investment are less extreme compared to the "current heightened volatility" in listed markets.

"It is that long-term price stability which is a key positive attribute of our strategic investment in unlisted assets," the fund said.

"These revaluations have already been included in the fund's unit pricing and are reflected in account balances."

Hostplus said, along with its professional asset managers and asset consultant, it will continue to monitor investment markets closely to ensure the pricing of its unlisted assets remain appropriate for the circumstances as they evolve and to ensure that all asset values reflect "fair value" across all account balances.

The news comes after AustralianSuper and UniSuper both devalued their unlisted assets last week.

It's been a tough time for super funds, who have also had hundreds of billions wiped from their books in the share market volatility.

