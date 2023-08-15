Newspaper icon
Assembly launches second diversified fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023   11:53AM

Assembly Funds Management (AFM) has initiated a limited first close of its second diversified real estate fund, ADPF2, aiming to capitalise on value add and special situations opportunities in the market.

AFM's first fund, ADPF1, which has $350 million of equity commitments from several family offices and high-net-worth individuals, is now 75% deployed across a mix of 15 assets in the residential, logistics and alternatives sectors.

The remaining equity in ADPF1 is expected to be deployed over the next 12 months into assets with similar characteristics.

Meanwhile, ADPF2 is targeting a final raise of $350 million for the new fund with a gross return of 15% - 17%.

AFM chief executive Michael Gutman anticipates ADPF2 will have a higher proportion of value add and distressed investments than ADPF1, given the market dislocation and more opportune timing of new investments.

"In response to the highly unpredictable financial environment since launching ADPF1 in 2019, AFM has developed a fairly unique investment approach which targets a mix of credit and equity investments across sectors to derive its target return," Gutman said.

"This strategy has enabled us to continue to deploy into interesting opportunities while balancing risk during a period of great uncertainty."

According to Gutman, this approach has led to ADPF1's property valuations increasing 14% as at June against a broader market that had declined.

"History has shown that funds launched during a more challenged financial environment have generally performed well in the years that follow," Gutman said.

AFM was launched in 2019 as a partnership between Gutman, the Lowy Family Group and Alceon.

Read more: Assembly Funds ManagementMichael GutmanAlceonLowy Family Group
