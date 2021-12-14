NEWS
Regulatory

ASIC takes 'ASX Wolf' to court

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 14 DEC 2021   12:17PM

ASIC has taken action against Tyson Scholz, who offered his followers share trading tips on social media under the handle 'ASX Wolf'.

The regulator filed proceedings in the Federal Court that will seek to restrain Scholz from carrying on any financial services business in Australia.

Under his ASX Wolf handle, Queensland-based Scholz offered training courses and seminars on share trading to his followers.

Those who signed up were slugged subscription or membership fees of $500, $1000 or $1500 depending on the level of training they purchased, according to ASIC.

Scholz's packages allegedly included offers of individual, one-off share suggestions for a fee and offers to access a private chat site called the 'Black Wolf Pit'.

ASIC will ask the court to prohibit Scholz from promoting or providing recommendations or opinions about the purchase of shares in exchange for money or other benefits.

He could also be prohibited from carrying on or promoting any financial services business in Australia and from receiving or soliciting customer funds in connection to providing recommendations or opinions on share purchases.

"Financial advice must only be provided by qualified and licensed financial advisers or financial counsellors," ASIC said.

"Consumers who receive unlicensed advice do not have the same protections afforded to them under the law as when they receive advice from licensed providers."

The matter will next be heard on December 17.

