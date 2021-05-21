ASIC takes action against Equiti

ASIC is taking action against a financial services group for allegedly paying conflicted remuneration totalling $165,000 to its financial advisers who gave inappropriate SMSF and property advice.

Equiti Financial Services (Equiti FS) - which is now called DOD Bookkeeping and is in liquidation - will see the corporate regulator in the Federal Court for several alleged breaches of the Corporations Act 2001.

Between 26 October 2015 to 27 August 2018, ASIC alleges that Equiti FS paid three advisers bonuses worth $164,750 for property purchases made via clients' SMSFs.

The bonuses applied to purchases arranged by Equiti Property, which is also a subsidiary of Equiti FS's parent company Equiti Group. The group also had a mortgage broking business Equiti Finance.

ASIC alleges that the bonus payments influenced the financial product advice provided or the choice of financial product recommended by Equiti FS advisers to retail clients.

ASIC also claims that between 18 May 2015 and 13 February 2018, Equiti FS advisers gave financial advice that was not in their clients' best interests on 12 occasions.

Such advice contained recommendations to either establish an SMSF; rollover existing superannuation accounts into the SMSF; and purchase a property via the SMSF.

Court documents show that Statements of Advice were prepared "was made in the absence of advice to the effect that the client take time to consider carefully the recommendation, along with other possible alternatives, prior to implementing the recommendation".