ASIC reviews ETP naming conventions

ASIC is proposing to overhaul the naming conventions of exchange-traded products so that the names are "true to label".

The corporate regulator argued that ETPs have different structures, features, strategies, and risks compared to listed investment companies, listed investment trusts and warrants, and should therefore be labelled in a way that differentiates them from other listed products.

Market operators and issuers should consider two levels of labelling: primary labels based on product type and secondary labels for specific risks or strategies.

The role of licensed exchanges authorised in admitting ETPs for quotation is also up for review.

Considering the proposal, ASIC released yesterday Consultation Paper 356 ETP naming conventions: Updates to INFO 230.

ASIC is taking feedback from stakeholders until March 3 and will update Information Sheet 230 Exchange traded products: Admission guidelines accordingly, where the current naming conventions are set out.

"We intend to revise our guidance in a way that simplifies the naming conventions and promotes flexibility for the next phase of ETP market development," ASIC said.

ETPs launched in Australia in August 2001. At the end of October 2021, there were 273 ETPs admitted to the ASX and Chi-X.

Of these, 171 were ETFs, 68 were managed funds and six were structured products, with a total of $127 billion funds under management.