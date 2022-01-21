NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC reviews ETP naming conventions

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 JAN 2022   12:13PM

ASIC is proposing to overhaul the naming conventions of exchange-traded products so that the names are "true to label".

The corporate regulator argued that ETPs have different structures, features, strategies, and risks compared to listed investment companies, listed investment trusts and warrants, and should therefore be labelled in a way that differentiates them from other listed products.

Market operators and issuers should consider two levels of labelling: primary labels based on product type and secondary labels for specific risks or strategies.

The role of licensed exchanges authorised in admitting ETPs for quotation is also up for review.

Considering the proposal, ASIC released yesterday Consultation Paper 356 ETP naming conventions: Updates to INFO 230.

ASIC is taking feedback from stakeholders until March 3 and will update Information Sheet 230 Exchange traded products: Admission guidelines accordingly, where the current naming conventions are set out.

"We intend to revise our guidance in a way that simplifies the naming conventions and promotes flexibility for the next phase of ETP market development," ASIC said.

ETPs launched in Australia in August 2001. At the end of October 2021, there were 273 ETPs admitted to the ASX and Chi-X.

Of these, 171 were ETFs, 68 were managed funds and six were structured products, with a total of $127 billion funds under management.

Read more: ASICASXChi-X
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former Spaceship chief executive banned
E&P pulls the plug on DASS
Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund
Financial watchdog warns on crypto
Media Super apologises for major calculator error
Australia bucks concentration trend
Munro launches fund on ASX
Trading platform cops $110k fine
ASIC unveils details of FSCP operations
Federal Court fines Mayfair $30m

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas AM appoints wholesale distribution head

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
BNP Paribas Asset Management promoted from within to fill the role of head of wholesale distribution for Australia and New Zealand.

Use of cryptos to boom in 2022: Research

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
One billion people will own some form of cryptocurrency by the end of 2022, new research suggests.

ASIC reviews ETP naming conventions

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is proposing to overhaul the naming conventions of exchange-traded products so that the names are "true to label".

GPT Group restructures

CHLOE WALKER
GPT Group (GPT) has announced today changes to its leadership team and adjustments to its organisational structure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.