ASIC issues stark warning to retail investors

ASIC has issued a strongly worded warning to those trying to profit from the COVID-19 induced market volatility who are not investment professionals.

The regulator released a 14 page paper on how investors are trading in securities and contracts for difference (CFDs) during the COVID-19 volatility.

ASIC found that the average daily securities market turnover by retail brokers increased from $1.6 billion in the benchmark period to $3.3 billion during the period of COVID-19 volatility.

"Retail trading as a proportion of total trading increased marginally, from 10.62% to 11.88%, when benchmarked against the backdrop of total average daily securities market turnover—which increased from $15 billion to $28 billion (counting both sides of each trade, consistent with retail numbers)," ASIC said.

"Retail brokers were net buyers of securities over the focus period, buying $53.4 billion and selling $48.4 billion."

The regulator is particularly concerned about new or dormant buyers suddenly jumping into the market at a time of volatility.

ASIC observed an average of 4675 new identifiers (signifying a new retail trader) per day in the period of volatility.

A total of 140,241 identifiers ASIC had previously not observed were trading. Prior to this volatility, ASIC said an average of 34,502 new identifiers appeared in a period of the same length.

On top of that, 142,022 dormant retail broking clients which had not traded in the period before this volatility suddenly started trading.

"Retail investors have been trading more frequently. For client identifiers that were active during the focus and benchmark periods, there has been a substantial decline in the average time between trades by the same investor in a particular stock," ASIC said.

"This may indicate either investors building up positions more frequently over time or attempting to profit from buying and selling around short-term price movements."

ETFs have seen a big boost from the volatility, with ASIC observing daily turnover in ETFs increasing from $703 million in the benchmark period to $1.88 billion in the focus period.

ASIC was clear in saying these numbers are not a sign of retail investors winning in the sharemarket.

"The average retail investor was not proficient at predicting short-term market movements over the focus period," the regulator said.

Rather, ASIC's work found that for more than two thirds of the days on which retail investors were net buyers, their share prices declined over the next day. For more than half of the days on which retail investors were net sellers, their share prices increased over the next day.

"Retail investors should be wary of trying to 'play the market' for short-term price movements by day trading," ASIC said.

