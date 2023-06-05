Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC issues first-of-its-kind stop order

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 5 JUN 2023   12:03PM

Mitrade Global has been hit with the first stop order to be issued under the design and distribution obligations' (DDO) failure to take reasonable steps provision, with the order relating to its distribution of contracts for difference (CFD).

The stop order prevents the broker from opening trading accounts or dealing in CFDs or margin foreign exchange contracts (margin FX) to retail investors.

ASIC said the action is its first in response to a contravention of the reasonable steps obligations regarding a financial product since the DDO took effect in October 2021.

The regulator had concerns that Mitrade failed to take reasonable steps likely to result in distribution conduct being consistent with its TMD. It said the reason for this was the broker relied on a retail investor questionnaire with "significant flaws" as a key step for compliance with its obligations.

When applying for a trading account, ASIC said Mitrade's questionnaire gave a prospective retail investor prompts to review any "unacceptable answer" that would indicate that the investor was not likely to be in the target market for the products.

It also said Mitrade allowed retail investors unlimited attempts to pass the questionnaire.

"ASIC was also concerned that Mitrade's steps to reduce the likelihood of distribution conduct being inconsistent with the TMD included inadequate assessment of whether retail investors were likely to be in the target market for the CFDs, in the questionnaire or otherwise," it added.

Further, ASIC felt Mitrade's questionnaire did not adequately enquire into the objectives and needs of retail investors which would enable it to adequately assess whether investors are likely to be in the target market described in its TMD for the complex, high-risk, leveraged CFDs and margin FX products.

The questionnaire also lacked the degree of specificity required to adequately assess whether distribution to retail investors would likely be consistent with Mitrade's target market criteria on knowledge and experience, in relation to CFD and margin FX trading, it said.

The regulator reinforced that under the DDO, an issuer and distributor of a financial product must take reasonable steps that will or are reasonably likely to, result in distribution conduct relating to retail investors being consistent with the TMD for the product.

The interim stop order is valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.

"ASIC made the interim order to protect retail investors from acquiring CFDs or margin FX from Mitrade, where those products may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs," it said.

The order does not prevent Mitrade's existing clients from varying or closing their CFD positions.

Read more: ASICMitrade Global
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Collapsed trading house hit with charges
Spaceship told to cease super, funds distribution
Adviser registration extended to October
No regrets: Hayne reflects on Royal Commission
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
Melissa Caddick declared dead by coroner
ASIC revokes Centurion subsidiary licence, suspends fund manager
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
ASIC bans former Gleneagle fund manager
BNPL to be regulated under Credit Act

Editor's Choice

AI in ESG: Risk or opportunity?

ROSE MARY PETRASS
The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already rapidly disrupting various industries, speeding up processes and making fast work of huge amounts of data, and investors and businesses need to analyse the material ESG risks and opportunities of AI.

Vanguard fined for defective account statements

KARREN VERGARA
A US regulator has slapped Vanguard with a fine for issuing false and inaccurate account statements to 8.5 million US customers.

Geoff Lloyd to chair Stake

ANDREW MCKEAN
Former Perpetual and MLC chief executive Geoff Lloyd has been appointed as chair of Stake.

Super fund reduces admin fees, renews insurance mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ESSSuper is reducing administration fees and plans to rebate some of this financial year's admin fees, citing efficiencies gained through outsourcing administration. Meanwhile, it has also signed a new group insurance contract.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.