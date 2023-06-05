ASIC issues first-of-its-kind stop order

Mitrade Global has been hit with the first stop order to be issued under the design and distribution obligations' (DDO) failure to take reasonable steps provision, with the order relating to its distribution of contracts for difference (CFD).

The stop order prevents the broker from opening trading accounts or dealing in CFDs or margin foreign exchange contracts (margin FX) to retail investors.

ASIC said the action is its first in response to a contravention of the reasonable steps obligations regarding a financial product since the DDO took effect in October 2021.

The regulator had concerns that Mitrade failed to take reasonable steps likely to result in distribution conduct being consistent with its TMD. It said the reason for this was the broker relied on a retail investor questionnaire with "significant flaws" as a key step for compliance with its obligations.

When applying for a trading account, ASIC said Mitrade's questionnaire gave a prospective retail investor prompts to review any "unacceptable answer" that would indicate that the investor was not likely to be in the target market for the products.

It also said Mitrade allowed retail investors unlimited attempts to pass the questionnaire.

"ASIC was also concerned that Mitrade's steps to reduce the likelihood of distribution conduct being inconsistent with the TMD included inadequate assessment of whether retail investors were likely to be in the target market for the CFDs, in the questionnaire or otherwise," it added.

Further, ASIC felt Mitrade's questionnaire did not adequately enquire into the objectives and needs of retail investors which would enable it to adequately assess whether investors are likely to be in the target market described in its TMD for the complex, high-risk, leveraged CFDs and margin FX products.

The questionnaire also lacked the degree of specificity required to adequately assess whether distribution to retail investors would likely be consistent with Mitrade's target market criteria on knowledge and experience, in relation to CFD and margin FX trading, it said.

The regulator reinforced that under the DDO, an issuer and distributor of a financial product must take reasonable steps that will or are reasonably likely to, result in distribution conduct relating to retail investors being consistent with the TMD for the product.

The interim stop order is valid for 21 days unless revoked earlier.

"ASIC made the interim order to protect retail investors from acquiring CFDs or margin FX from Mitrade, where those products may not be suitable for their financial objectives, situation or needs," it said.

The order does not prevent Mitrade's existing clients from varying or closing their CFD positions.