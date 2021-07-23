ASIC industry levy to increase

Financial advisers will need to fork out an extra 27% to pay the regulator's industry funding levy for the 2021 financial year.

Advisers will pay $71.354 million in aggregate or $3138 on a per adviser basis plus a fixed amount of $1500 per licence, according to ASIC's newly released estimates. This figure is based on 2991 licensees with 21,308 advisers.

The FY20 estimates stood at $2426 charged for each representative plus the $1500.

The new costs are applicable to licensees that provide personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products.

ASIC calculates a different levy for advisers who provide retail advice for products that are not relevant financial products - which amounts to be $1.761 million based on 625 entities.

For licensees that provide general advice, this cohort will pay $2.971 million based on 1004 entities, while those licensees that cater to to wholesale clients will pay just $43,000 split across 1624 entities.

All in all, the advice sector will pay ASIC $76.129 million to regulate it. Compared to FY20 figures, the levies increased across the board except for high-net-worth advisers who paid $48,000.

Fears that the levy will balloon even more than the 160% jump that has been recorded in the last three years have materialised.

Of particular concern is the the number of advisers leaving the industry, which stood at 19,544 as of July 1.

The formula is driven by the "denominator", meaning that as more advisers exit, the higher the levy they will pay.

The current formula to calculate the levy is not equitable or sustainable, and must be reviewed immediately before more practices are forced to close, the chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia Dante De Gori said.

"The ASIC industry levy for financial planners has gone up over 340% in the last four years and is on an unsustainable trajectory. In light of extended lockdowns across the nation, the FPA questions the validity and timing of the increase, with millions of Australians unable to work and some businesses struggling to keep staff employed," he said.

The FPA is pushing for ASIC to review the fees immediately to provide a more equitable and predictable annual levy, and for the year-on-year increases to better reflect the capacity of the financial planning profession.