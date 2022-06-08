ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

ASIC alleges that Hopkins, business owner of The A Team Property Group Pty Ltd and Sash Investment Holdings Pty Ltd, told investors they can expect guaranteed returns from joint venture property developments of 25-50% over the life of the development, which was typically forecast to be between 18 and 24 months.

ASIC further alleges Hopkins has been running a financial services business without a licence by providing personal advice to investors, which included advising investors to roll over their superannuation into self-managed superannuation funds and using the rolled over superannuation to invest in property developments.

He is also accused of operating an unregistered managed investment scheme and misusing investor funds, including converting investor funds into crypto assets.

A Team was primarily advertised on social media and described as "the fastest growing property mentoring company in Australia", ASIC said.

The presiding Justice Beach ordered that A Team, Sash Investment Holdings, and Hopkins' assets be frozen, that they disclose their existing assets to the court, and that a receiver be appointed to Hopkins' cryptocurrency assets.

In May, Hopkins was also ordered to surrender his passport and be restrained from leaving Australia, later amended so he could travel to Europe between June and July.

ASIC said it sought the freezing orders to help protect investor funds while its investigation continues.

Hopkins is the sole shareholder, director and company secretary of the two companies in question. He has been the director of 46 companies since 2014, ASIC said.

He is believed to have carried on as many as 28 property developments and it's believed at least six of his companies went into liquidation in 2021. These companies were involved in 10 of the developments.