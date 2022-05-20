Newspaper icon
ASIC bans financial adviser for five years

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022   12:43PM

Sydney financial adviser Walter Yaolong Guan has been banned for five years after operating without a licence.

ASIC found that between March 2017 and August 2021, Guan, through his company Perennial Growth, carried on a financial services business when he traded shares on behalf of clients and used managed discretionary accounts.

However, Guan nor his company held an Australian financial services (AFS) licence.

For part of that period, Guan was an authorised representative of an AFS licensee but his authorisation didn't permit him to trade shares on, or operate, managed discretionary accounts, ASIC said.

The ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows Guan was an authorised representative of Lifespan Financial Planning until March 2021 before a two-month stint with Shartru Wealth Management at the end of 2021.

ASIC also found Guan was not competent to provide financial services as he had failed to identify that he required an AFS licence to conduct a financial services business in Australia. Guan also failed to maintain adequate client records and breached his authorised representative agreement with his licensee.

Guan's banning is recorded on ASIC's banned and disqualified register.

Guan has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of the decision.

