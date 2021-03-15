NEWS
Executive Appointments
ASI restructures distribution team
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:33PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments continues to restructure the local operation, confirming that four employees from its distribution team have been made redundant.

An ASI spokesperson confirmed that the employees left the firm in December 2020 following a strategic repositioning of the Australian business.

"The realignment of resources will allow us to focus on strategies where we see strong growth potential, ensuring we can better meet the future demand of our clients. We would like to thank them for their contribution and dedication to the business," the spokesperson said.

"ASI remains committed to growing our business in Australia. Our Australian distribution team will continue to be well resourced."

Institutional director Andrew Heyden spent nearly 15 years at ASI before departing the firm at the end of 2020. Matthew Newham was most recently head of consultant relations for Australia prior to his departure.

The last two years saw numerous company-wide changes for the UK-based firm.

Most recently, it announced Australian fixed income funds are in the process of shutting. The three strategies affected are: Aberdeen Standard Diversified Fixed Income Fund; Aberdeen Standard Inflation Linked Bond Fund and Aberdeen Standard Australian Fixed Income Fund. The current team is led by Garreth Innes.

The Asian fixed income team in Singapore and global fixed income team in the UK will continue to cover the local offering as part of their investment universe for global and regional portfolios and manage the strategies from regional hubs.

In early 2020, Dominic Byrne was promoted to head of global equities after Stephen Docherty left for personal reasons.

Later in the year, former fixed income executives Nicholas Bishop and Stephen Fang set up their own investment and management consulting firm.

Investment manager Jason Kururangi left the after eight years to join Milford Asset Management as a senior analyst.

Natalie Tam is the new deputy head of Australian equities after Michelle Lopez replaced Robert Penaloza as head in 2019.

ASI affirmed that the Australian market will "continue to be important to ASI as an investment destination", but over the years it has focused "on integrating our global resources with our local footprint to build a strong investment platform".

ASI is the asset management arm of Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA). Former BlackRock executive Stephen Bird took on the chief executive role at SLA in September.

UK publication Daily Business reported that Bird has implemented several cost-cutting measures since his appointment, including outsourcing 100 jobs, and refocusing the busines across four areas: global asset management, fund adviser platforms, strategic partnerships, and retail savings and wealth.

Read more: ASIAberdeen Standard InvestmentsAndrew HeydenBlackRockDaily BusinessDominic ByrneGarreth InnesJason KururangiMatthew NewhamMichelle LopezMilford Asset ManagementNatalie TamNicholas BishopRobert PenalozaStandard Life AberdeenStephen BirdStephen DochertyStephen Fang
