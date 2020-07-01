Artisan teams up with Melbourne multi-boutique

The $172 billion global manager has signed an exclusive retail distribution deal with a Melbourne multi-boutique, as it eyes the adviser channel after raising $6 billion from local institutional investors.

Copia Investment Partners will exclusively distribute Artisan Partners' Global Discovery to retail investors in Australia and New Zealand under a strategic partnership.

Artisan already has about $6 billion in funds under management from Australian institutional investors.

With the Copia partnership, it has launched an Australian-domiciled fund for the global equities strategy - it's first one for local adviser channel.

The underlying fund has $1.4 billion in assets and has returned 22.9% per year since inception in September, 2017 (in AUD and after fees) compared to the 7.2% per year return of benchmark MSCI All Country World SMID Cap Net Index in AUD.

In USD terms, it has returned 19% p.a. since inception compared to benchmark's 4.3% p.a.

"We're delighted to represent Artisan Partners and bring the highest-quality global investment products to Australian retail investors," Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu said.

"The Artisan Global Discovery Fund provides investors with exposure to an attractive segment of the global equity market and is managed by a highly experienced and proven investment team."

Copia has boutique partners, all across equities: OC Funds Management (Australian small caps), Vertium Asset Management (Australian equity income), Chester Asset Management (high conviction Australian and Asian equities), ECP Asset Management (high conviction growth Australian equities) and Artisan Partners (Global small and mid-cap equities).

Earlier this year, it sold its stake in Ralton Asset Management which focused on SMAs to ASX-listed 360 Capital as the latter looked to build out its equities capabilities.