NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Artisan teams up with Melbourne multi-boutique
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUL 2020   12:27PM

The $172 billion global manager has signed an exclusive retail distribution deal with a Melbourne multi-boutique, as it eyes the adviser channel after raising $6 billion from local institutional investors.

Copia Investment Partners will exclusively distribute Artisan Partners' Global Discovery to retail investors in Australia and New Zealand under a strategic partnership.

Artisan already has about $6 billion in funds under management from Australian institutional investors.

With the Copia partnership, it has launched an Australian-domiciled fund for the global equities strategy - it's first one for local adviser channel.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

The underlying fund has $1.4 billion in assets and has returned 22.9% per year since inception in September, 2017 (in AUD and after fees) compared to the 7.2% per year return of benchmark MSCI All Country World SMID Cap Net Index in AUD.

In USD terms, it has returned 19% p.a. since inception compared to benchmark's 4.3% p.a.

"We're delighted to represent Artisan Partners and bring the highest-quality global investment products to Australian retail investors," Copia chief executive Sam Baillieu said.

"The Artisan Global Discovery Fund provides investors with exposure to an attractive segment of the global equity market and is managed by a highly experienced and proven investment team."

Copia has boutique partners, all across equities:  OC Funds Management (Australian small caps), Vertium Asset Management (Australian equity income), Chester Asset Management (high conviction Australian and Asian equities), ECP Asset Management (high conviction growth Australian equities) and Artisan Partners (Global small and mid-cap equities).

Earlier this year, it sold its stake in Ralton Asset Management which focused on SMAs to ASX-listed 360 Capital as the latter looked to build out its equities capabilities.

Read more: Artisan PartnersCopia Investment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Copia secures exclusive partnership
Paradice portfolio manager departs, US office closed
Melbourne boutique winds down funds
Paradice hires from Pengana
Paradice Investments sales lead takes new role
Copia hires from Zenith
Copia builds distribution team
Lazard appoints former Bennelong director
Boutique asset manager expands investment team
$50 billion super fund appoints new analyst
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:27PM
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:20PM
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wrSWuV0E