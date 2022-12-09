Newspaper icon
ART launches digital onboarding tool

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 DEC 2022   12:41PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) is providing employers with an automated process for administering fund choice, unveiling a new digital tool.

The Super Fund Onboarding tool is expected to streamline the onboarding process for bother employers and employees, ART said.

More than 1500 employers have transitioned to using the tool, ART chief growth officer Dave Woodall said.

"Australian Retirement Trust is committed to supporting our employer partners around the country and we're delighted to be able to offer them our innovative Super Fund Onboarding digital tool," Woodall said.

"We aim to make it as simple as possible for our employer partners to do business with us, and that's why we developed this tool."

He said the tool provides a fully trackable and seamless employee onboarding journey, eliminating errors and data inaccuracies.

Woodall added that the fund has received positive feedback from employers, describing the tool as intuitive to use, with the support material clear and easy to understand.

"Over the coming months we expect thousands more employers to use the SFO digital tool. With simplicity a cornerstone of how we do business, this new digital tool strengthens our existing product and service offering to employer partners," Woodall said.

The tool was created by Beam, which is part of ART.

