ART chair steps down

Don Luke is retiring as chair of Australian Retirement Trust later this year, with Andrew Fraser named as his replacement.

Fraser, chair of Sunsuper before it merged with QSuper to create ART, will take over from mid-October, while Luke will remain a non-executive director on the board until November 30. Fraser became a director upon the completion of the merger.

Luke served as chair of QSuper prior to the merger and is also a former chief executive of Sunsuper, having led the fund for more than a decade between 1997 and 2007.

"I'm truly passionate about the superannuation industry, and it has been an honour to serve our members over many years, including at Sunsuper as chief executive, at QSuper as chair and most recently as chair of Australian Retirement Trust," Luke said.

"It has been an immense privilege to be able to work with the board and the whole ART team to improve retirement outcomes for our members. Our members can rest assured they're in very safe and capable hands going forward."

Commenting, ART chief executive Bernard Reilly said: "Don Luke was integral to the successful delivery of the largest and most complex superannuation merger in Australian history to form ART, leaving a lasting legacy for ART's two million members. On behalf of the board and executive team I thank Don for his unwavering focus and commitment to acting in our members best interests."

Fraser has been appointed to lead the fund through its next phase of integration and growth, ART said.

"It is a great responsibility to chair the board of Australian Retirement Trust. I am grateful for the trust and confidence of my fellow trustee directors and I very much look forward to continuing to work to grow and guard the retirement savings of the two million Australians who entrust us with their superannuation," he said.

"Don's contribution to Australian Retirement Trust, and to QSuper and Sunsuper prior to the merger, is peerless. He is an outstanding individual and I've been grateful to work with and for him. I know my colleagues wish him all the very best as he moves into the next phase and look forward to celebrating his achievements and service in coming months."