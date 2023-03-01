ART appoints new board, investment committee members

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has made several high-profile appointments to its board and investment committee.

Former Future Fund managing director Mark Burgess will join ART as a board director and member of the investment committee in mid-2023.

Burgess announced just yesterday he would retire as a board member and investment committee chair of HESTA. He has also been chief executive and chief investment officer for major investors and financial institutions globally and in Australia.

Former agent-general for Queensland in the UK and Northern Island Trade and investment commissioner for Queensland in Europe and Sub-Sahara Africa Linda Apelt has been appointed as a director of the ART board.

Apelt is currently chair of Opera Queensland and a member of the Griffith University Council.

Previously, Apelt served as a director on the QSuper board of trustees from and as director-general of the Departments of Housing and Community Services.

Meanwhile, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Guy Debelle has been appointed as an external advisor to the ART investment committee.

Debelle also serves as a director at global green energy company Fortescue Future Industries and previously chaired the climate change working group of the Australian Council of Financial Regulators.

Commenting on the appointments, ART chair Andrew Fraser said: "As we seek to invest more than $240 billion on behalf of 2.2 million members who trust us with their retirement savings, these new appointments bring a wealth of experience in investment markets, and in critical areas of focus and opportunity."

"The collective national and international experience and insight of our new appointees will benefit the fund as we seek returns in Australia and abroad. We look forward to the contribution of these high-calibre leaders in helping Australian Retirement Trust deliver on our vision to be Australia's most chosen and trusted retirement partner."

The director appointments replace vacancies that arose on the board in late 2022.

Apelt's appointment was effective from 27 January 2023 and Debelle's from 25 February 2023.

Burgess will join the board in mid-2023.