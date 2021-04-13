NEWS
Investment
ARK Innovation ETF cops neutral rating
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:25PM

Despite delivering a stellar performance, star fund manager Catherine Wood's ARK Innovation ETF has been slapped with a neutral rating from Morningstar.

Morningstar strategist Robby Greengold said personnel issues and lax risk controls could be the fund manager's undoing.

Wood, the founder and chief executive of ARK Investment Management, launched ARK Innovation (ticker code ARKK) in October 2014 and has delivered over 36% per annum against its benchmark of 13% p.a. since inception. Its weighted average market cap is about US$122 billion.

Last year alone, ARKK delivered 152.5% p.a. The actively managed ETF's top holdings include Tesla, Square, Teladoc Health, Roku and Zillow Group.

ARKK aims to invest in global companies that have the potential to disrupt and innovate via digital solutions, namely in the sectors of health and technology.

Another Morningstar research note found that ARKK took in US$3.1 billion of new money in December 2020 and upped its holdings to Proto Labs by US$36 million from US$457 million, leading to an 18% stake in the industrials company.

"In the healthcare sector, ARKK has owned Compugen (CGEN), a therapeutic discovery company, since its inception, but the fund doubled its stake in 2020 and now owns 21% of the $1 billion company. ARKK also owns more than 10% in Editas Medicine EDIT, which it has held since 2017. The fund doubled its stake in the US-based genome editing firm in 2020, and the stock returned more than 100% over the three months through Feb. 22," the briefing read.

Greengold criticised Wood's stockpicking strategy for relying on "instinct rather than data or rules", adding that the firm's key decision maker is essential to the firm's success, ultimately leading to key-person risk.

"The firm, which has no risk management personnel, views the subject almost exclusively through the lens of its scoring system that monitors six inputs to a stock's investment thesis," he said.

He went on to slam the "analyst bench" for not holding credentials above a bachelor's degree and pointed out that prior to joining ARK, only half the current team worked full-time.

The typical equity research analyst in the asset management industry has a predictable set of credentials, he said, and should at least aim for toward investment-related credentials like becoming a CFA charterholder.

In analysing companies, Wood looks at six themes: company, people and culture; execution; barriers to entry; product leadership; valuation and thesis risk.

"Wood assembles the portfolio one stock at a time, using each stock's cumulative scores as a guide to position sizing. But these scores say nothing of each stock's sources of risk and return, which may be highly and undesirably correlated to one another," Greengold said.

"There is potential for diversification across innovation platforms-but the firm's self-categorization of its investable universe does not by itself imply a rigorous understanding of which stocks are likely to rise, fall, succeed, and fail together. Forward-looking estimates of the holdings' correlations and variances or other input from a separate risk-management team, on the other hand, would do more."

Read more: ARKKARK Innovation ETFCatherine WoodARK Investment ManagementProto LabsRobby GreengoldRokuSquareTeladoc HealthTeslaZillow Group
