Ares, Mubadala form global credit secondaries JV

Ares Management and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala formed a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities.

The venture will initially aim to invest US$1 billion as it seeks to capitalise on anticipated growth and substantial demand for customised liquidity solutions for the credit secondaries asset class, the two said. It is being anchored by Mubadala.

"The joint venture represents a key milestone for both organisations and will enhance Mubadala's positioning within the secondaries credit market, while enabling Ares to significantly scale its offering," they said.

"By leveraging Ares' track record and Mubadala's global footprint, the joint venture will benefit from access to a broader network, differentiated market intelligence, and new transaction opportunities."

Ares and Mubadala have been partnering on investment opportunities in the credit sector since 2017.

Commenting, Ares chief executive and president Michael Arougheti said: "Building on our position as a leading global direct lender and a secondaries market pioneer, we believe the expansion of the Credit Secondaries strategy alongside Mubadala helps to further differentiate Ares in the market as a comprehensive solutions provider."

Also commenting, Mubadala head of credit investments Fabrizio Bocciardi said the sovereign wealth fund is pleased to be partnering with Ares again.

"Private credit has become a relevant and important part of institutional portfolios which has led to the growth and development of the private credit secondaries industry. We believe that Ares is particularly well-positioned as a global leader to capitalize on the growing demand for diversified credit secondaries opportunities. We look forward to working with the Ares team to realize the significant benefits of this joint venture," he said.

The JV will be led by head of the credit secondaries strategy Dave Schwartz, supported by Sebastien Burdel, Luca Salvato, and Nate Walton.