Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Ares, Mubadala form global credit secondaries JV

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAR 2023   12:46PM

Ares Management and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala formed a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities.

The venture will initially aim to invest US$1 billion as it seeks to capitalise on anticipated growth and substantial demand for customised liquidity solutions for the credit secondaries asset class, the two said. It is being anchored by Mubadala.

"The joint venture represents a key milestone for both organisations and will enhance Mubadala's positioning within the secondaries credit market, while enabling Ares to significantly scale its offering," they said.

"By leveraging Ares' track record and Mubadala's global footprint, the joint venture will benefit from access to a broader network, differentiated market intelligence, and new transaction opportunities."

Ares and Mubadala have been partnering on investment opportunities in the credit sector since 2017.

Commenting, Ares chief executive and president Michael Arougheti said: "Building on our position as a leading global direct lender and a secondaries market pioneer, we believe the expansion of the Credit Secondaries strategy alongside Mubadala helps to further differentiate Ares in the market as a comprehensive solutions provider."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Also commenting, Mubadala head of credit investments Fabrizio Bocciardi said the sovereign wealth fund is pleased to be partnering with Ares again.

"Private credit has become a relevant and important part of institutional portfolios which has led to the growth and development of the private credit secondaries industry. We believe that Ares is particularly well-positioned as a global leader to capitalize on the growing demand for diversified credit secondaries opportunities. We look forward to working with the Ares team to realize the significant benefits of this joint venture," he said.

The JV will be led by head of the credit secondaries strategy Dave Schwartz, supported by Sebastien Burdel, Luca Salvato, and Nate Walton.

Read more: MubadalaAres ManagementMichael Arougheti
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New head of private debt at QIC
New credit fund targets Australia
AMP Capital appoints NZ head of investments
Pahari to leave AMP amid demerger
AMP Capital spins off REIT
AMP, Ares deal up in the air
AMP Capital fights for fund
AMP Capital severs ties with global equities unit
AMP and Ares enter JV
Ares backs out of AMP bid

Editor's Choice

Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Members are frustrated with their superannuation funds' performance and the drastic pace of consolidation in the industry, a new survey reveals.

Government targets ASX dominance

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:27PM
The Australian government has released draft legislation aimed at promoting competition in the clearing and settlement services market.

Legalsuper appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Luke Symons will become the super fund's new chief executive on April 11.

Ares, Mubadala form global credit secondaries JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Ares Management and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala formed a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.