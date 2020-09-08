Ardea IM announces research partnership

The $15 billion fixed income specialist has announced a new research partnership, set to strengthen its academic research capabilities to the benefit of clients.

Ardea Investment Management has partnered with the University of Technology Sydney to create the program, which it hopes will foster "innovative and impactful academic research to advance knowledge in finance".

The Ardea + UTS Academic Program will see the investment manager produce research projects in partnership with the university, as well as thought leadership articles with UTS researchers.

The program will also see Ardea provide industry mentorship to UTS students.

Ardea chief executive and co-founder Stephen Clout said the boutique was thrilled to work with UTS on this project.

"We believe this partnership will strengthen our offering to clients and enhance our trade idea generation process," he said.

"It is a key component of our strategic plan to prepare Ardea for a strong pipeline of long-term growth opportunities and ensure we maintain our highest standards of alpha generation."

Ardea head of research (and recently appointed UTS Industry Fellow) Dr Laura Ryan will represent Ardea during the partnership, while UTS finance discipline group academics Dr Kylie-Anne Richards and Dr Gerhard Hambusch will lead the university's involvement in the partnership.

The partnership has already seen Ardea and UTS investigate machine learning capabilities for trade idea identification, climate change and government bond investing, as well as the LIBOR transition and how it may impact trading opportunities.

The partnership follows the appointment of Ryan earlier this year, who was brought on to research and develop relative value investment strategies in a bid to support Ardea's growing investment capabilities.