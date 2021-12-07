NEWS
Regulatory

APRA tells Christian Super to merge

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 DEC 2021   1:46PM

With just $2 billion in assets, Christian Super has been told by the prudential regulator that it must merge by 31 July 2022 following persistent underperformance.

APRA has imposed additional licence conditions on the super fund in order to protect the best financial interests of members, the regulator said.

Under the conditions, Christian Super must merge with a bigger, better performing fund by 31 July 2022 and must report to APRA if it fails to do so. The directive follows an investigation into the fund's investment governance and strategic decision-making, APRA said.

The conditions are also imposed to address the fund's persistent underperformance, APRA said, which resulted in its failure of the inaugural performance test.

According to Rainmaker data, Christian Super's MySuper option achieved 18.9% in the year to October 31, ranking 23rd overall. Over three years it's achieved 9.1% (30), 8.1% (43) over five years, 7.1% (40) over seven years and 8.2% (34) over 10 years.

Any merger decision made by the fund must be approved by an independent expert who will oversee whether the decision takes into account members' best financial interests.

Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said the fund is seeking a partner that can "deliver holistic improved financial outcomes for members and share its vision and approach to values-based responsible investing, retaining what has contributed to the fund's leadership in ethical and impact investing, coupled with continued strong growth and innovation".

According to Piper, the fund has been assessing its options for some time, "exploring collaboration opportunities with peer funds".

"As we continue this process, our members' values will remain a key consideration for us, recognising that fees and returns are important but are not the only reason Australians choose their superannuation fund," Piper said.

"It is my sincere hope that the super system of tomorrow retains the variety of choice we have today for Australians who want to invest in line with their values. This is what we'll be working towards on behalf of our members."

APRA said Christian Super has a legal obligation to protect the best financial interests of its members.

"In light of its ongoing underperformance, APRA's assessment is that the optimum way for Christian Super to do this is to move its members to a better performing and more sustainable product as soon as possible," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

"These new licence conditions are designed to set out a clear path for Christian Super to achieve this, while also ensuring the trustee obtains independent advice and reports to APRA on its progress before making a go-ahead decision for these members."

Christian Super was one of the 13 funds to fail the performance test at August end. At the time, Piper told members the failure was largely the result of the fund's "historic defensive approach to investing" and that for the last two years its MySuper product's performance has met the performance test's benchmarks.

Ahead of the test results, in July, the fund reduced its fees for the second time in a year. Following the results it then made changes to its insurance offering.

Just last month APRA gave similar orders to EISS Super, saying it must merge by 30 June 2022. It followed an investigation into the fund's spending and governance matters. EISS Super also failed the performance test.

APRAChristian SuperRoss Piper
