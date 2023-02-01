Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

APRA restructures, appoints new executive directors

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 FEB 2023   12:33PM

APRA has made changes to the structure and responsibilities of its executive team, making several appointments including a new executive director, superannuation.

Last year, APRA promoted Therese McCarthy Hockey and Suzanne Smith to the role of member. Since, the regulator has carried out a recruitment process to fill the executive director positions they vacated.

While doing so, APRA members reviewed the organisational structure and decided to make some changes to better support delivery of APRA's Corporate Plan, it said.

These changes include strengthening APRA's capability in technology and data and aligning its communication and stakeholder teams. This will be accomplished through the creation of two new executive director roles, one for technology and data, and a chief of staff.

To fill the two existing vacancies and two newly created roles, APRA has appointed former general manager, operational resilience Bruce Young to the role of  executive director, technology and data, former general manager, resolution Clare Gibney to  executive director, policy and advice, and former executive director, policy and advice Renee Roberts to  executive director, banking.

Meanwhile, Carmen Beverley-Smith has been named executive director, superannuation, and Jane Magill is chief of staff.

Beverley-Smith brings over 20 years' experience in financial services to the role, having held leadership roles at Westpac and Commonwealth Bank, including across risk, transformation and change, product and portfolio development, and sales and service.

Meanwhile, Magill boasts a long career with Macquarie, primarily based in London and New York.

Most recently, she was global lead business operational risk, commodities and global markets group, she transformed the first line of defence risk function.

These appointments take effect from March 1, although Magill will join in May.

