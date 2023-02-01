APRA restructures, appoints new executive directors

APRA restructures, appoints new executive directorsBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 1 FEB 2023 12:33PM
Read more: APRA, Jane Magill, Carmen Beverley-Smith, Bruce Young, Clare Gibney, Renee Roberts, Suzanne Smith, Therese McCarthy
APRA has made changes to the structure and responsibilities of its executive team, making several appointments including a new executive director, superannuation.
Last year, APRA promoted Therese McCarthy Hockey and Suzanne Smith to the role of member. Since, the regulator has carried out a recruitment process to fill the executive director positions they vacated.
While doing so, APRA members reviewed the organisational structure and decided to make some changes to better support delivery of APRA's Corporate Plan, it said.
These changes include strengthening APRA's capability in technology and data and aligning its communication and stakeholder teams. This will be accomplished through the creation of two new executive director roles, one for technology and data, and a chief of staff.
To fill the two existing vacancies and two newly created roles, APRA has appointed former general manager, operational resilience Bruce Young to the role of executive director, technology and data, former general manager, resolution Clare Gibney to executive director, policy and advice, and former executive director, policy and advice Renee Roberts to executive director, banking.
Meanwhile, Carmen Beverley-Smith has been named executive director, superannuation, and Jane Magill is chief of staff.
Beverley-Smith brings over 20 years' experience in financial services to the role, having held leadership roles at Westpac and Commonwealth Bank, including across risk, transformation and change, product and portfolio development, and sales and service.
Meanwhile, Magill boasts a long career with Macquarie, primarily based in London and New York.
Most recently, she was global lead business operational risk, commodities and global markets group, she transformed the first line of defence risk function.
These appointments take effect from March 1, although Magill will join in May.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Regulation should be balanced: Levy
AFA, FPA plan joint roadshow
APRA restructures, appoints new executive directors
Cold calling advice firms called out
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Kristian Fok
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION