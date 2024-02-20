Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

APRA proposes updated operational risk financial requirements

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024   12:47PM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has proposed changes to operational risk financial requirements for registrable superannuation entities (RSE) licensees.

The prudential regulators adjustments are designed to bolster the ability of RSE licensees to mobilise financial resources for addressing and remedying the impacts of operational risks.

On 14 November 2022, APRA released a discussion paper on potential changes to operational risk financial requirements which are set out in Prudential Standard SPS 114 Operational Risk Financial Requirement (ORFR). The essence of the revisions was to ensure RSE licensees can better access the financial resources held to meet the ORFR when needed.

APRA's discussion paper received 12 submissions from industry which generally supported the regulators aim of enhancing the approach to the ORFR. However, there were divergent views on the appropriate method for determining the amount of ORFR.

Suggestions ranged from fine-tuning the existing guideline target amount, devising a standardised approach, to affording RSE licensees' greater latitude in determining customised target amounts.

Consequently, APRA has proposed a simpler approach that integrates with Prudential Standard SPS 230 Operational Risk Management and enables the use of ORFR.

"The proposed changes are expected better to position RSE licensees to use the ORFR actively for its intended purpose: to manage the impact of disruption and smooth operational risk related losses fairly across different cohorts of beneficiaries," APRA said.

APRA continued that it's prudent to maintain the existing guideline target amount for the ORFR of 25 basis points of funds under management. It added that this standard industry benchmark provides confidence that financial resources would be available to respond to a material operational risk incident if needed, minimising the risk that members are exposed to disruption and unplanned costs.

APRA will welcome feedback on draft SPS 114 and SPG 114 between February 19 and May 13.

Read more: APRAAustralian Prudential Regulation Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
AMP names new group insurer
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024
SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
What you read in 2023
ASIC, APRA slam premium hikes
How young Australians are missing out on better super returns
'Significant deficiencies' lead APRA to act against NGS Super
APRA flags premium volatility in superannuation group life insurance
On-platform TDPs miss performance test benchmarks, worst on fees: APRA

Editor's Choice

Fund manager awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
A $16.6 billion fund manager has named Citi Securities Services as its new custodian and fund administrator.

Twynam Group targets US$50m for new fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
The Kahlbetzer family office's investment arm is seeking to raise $50 million for a new fund that focuses on companies with technology capable of reducing carbon emissions.

Janus Henderson makes two senior appointments

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Janus Henderson Investors appointed a local head of retail research for Australia and hired a sales director from T. Rowe Price.

ANZ gets green light for Suncorp merger

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:29PM
ANZ has had a significant legal win on appeal, with its proposed $4.9 billion acquisition of Suncorp's banking arm given the go-ahead.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach