APRA proposes updated operational risk financial requirements

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has proposed changes to operational risk financial requirements for registrable superannuation entities (RSE) licensees.

The prudential regulators adjustments are designed to bolster the ability of RSE licensees to mobilise financial resources for addressing and remedying the impacts of operational risks.

On 14 November 2022, APRA released a discussion paper on potential changes to operational risk financial requirements which are set out in Prudential Standard SPS 114 Operational Risk Financial Requirement (ORFR). The essence of the revisions was to ensure RSE licensees can better access the financial resources held to meet the ORFR when needed.

APRA's discussion paper received 12 submissions from industry which generally supported the regulators aim of enhancing the approach to the ORFR. However, there were divergent views on the appropriate method for determining the amount of ORFR.

Suggestions ranged from fine-tuning the existing guideline target amount, devising a standardised approach, to affording RSE licensees' greater latitude in determining customised target amounts.

Consequently, APRA has proposed a simpler approach that integrates with Prudential Standard SPS 230 Operational Risk Management and enables the use of ORFR.

"The proposed changes are expected better to position RSE licensees to use the ORFR actively for its intended purpose: to manage the impact of disruption and smooth operational risk related losses fairly across different cohorts of beneficiaries," APRA said.

APRA continued that it's prudent to maintain the existing guideline target amount for the ORFR of 25 basis points of funds under management. It added that this standard industry benchmark provides confidence that financial resources would be available to respond to a material operational risk incident if needed, minimising the risk that members are exposed to disruption and unplanned costs.

APRA will welcome feedback on draft SPS 114 and SPG 114 between February 19 and May 13.