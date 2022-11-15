APRA proposes safeguards against risk events in super

APRA has proposed to replace the existing Prudential Standard SPS 114 Operational Risk Financial Requirement (SPS 114) with enhanced obligations for trustees, to improve how they manage financial resources to protect fund members from poor operational risk event outcomes.

At the core of its enhanced requirements, APRA intends to introduce a two-tiered model, consisting of a baseline, and operational risk component.

The baseline component will ensure ready access to financial resources to fund recovery or exit activity.

The operational risk component will spread the impact of operational risk across different cohorts of members, largely reflecting the approach of the existing operational risk financial requirement (ORFR), but with greater flexibility.

In its discussion paper, Financial resources for risk events in superannuation, the regulator outlines that it intends to enhance the prudential framework to require RSE licensees to, ensure the board approves the amount held for the components, determine how the financial resources to meet each component are to be held and invested, and document their approach in a strategy.

RSE licensees must have the financial resources available to undertake business recovery plans or to implement a voluntary exit, APRA said.

As such, an effective transfer of members, and recovery and resolution of the trustee company, is paramount to the role of the baseline component.

"To ensure that RSE licensees have sufficient financial resources to undertake these actions without members incurring unreasonable additional costs, APRA proposes to introduce the baseline component requirements," the discussion paper said.

"This means that an RSE licensee will have to maintain access to a specific pool of financial resources to enable these actions to take place."

Meanwhile, prudent operational risk management will allow for improved safety for members and greater confidence in the super system, APRA said.

The role of the operational risk component is to support an RSE licensee managing its financial resources in a flexible way that enables it to spread the impact of operational risk across different cohorts of members in an equitable manner.

"To this end, APRA expects that an RSE licensee would use the operational risk component as the primary source of financial resources to manage the impact of operational risk, supported by appropriate controls," the discussion paper said.