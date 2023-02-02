Newspaper icon
APRA outlines 2023 super priorities

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 2 FEB 2023   12:44PM

This year, APRA is focused on rectifying sub-standard practices, eradicating unacceptable performance, and influencing improved retirement outcomes.

That's according to its 2023 supervision priorities, released today. It said it's all part of holding trustees to account to improve member outcomes and address deficiencies.

"Strong governance practices along with business planning and performance monitoring disciplines are essential to provide durable superannuation product offers that benefit members over the long-term," APRA said.

To do so, APRA will focus on board capabilities, tenure, management of conflicts of interest and strength of internal control systems, including through targeted supervisory actions where sub-standard practices are identified.

The regulator said it expects all trustees to have undertaken self-assessments on the themes identified in its reviews on strategic and business planning, fund expenditure and unlisted asset valuation practices, as well as having plans to address deficiencies.

"Assessment of trustees' progress will be a focus of APRA's entity supervision in 2023," it said.

APRA will also assess how trustees are preparing for the changing market environment and the adequacy of their practices to respond to market stress, including possible liquidity stress.

Alongside the annual performance test, APRA will also continue to hold trustees to account in addressing drivers of poor product performance via the transparency provided on performance metrics in its MySuper and Choice Heatmaps.

It will publish the heatmap, which is being updated using data submitted through the new APRA Connect system, for the first time in early 2023.

Working alongside ASIC, APRA said it also endeavours to influence improved retirement outcomes in the new year.

Both regulators will review how trustees have implemented the Retirement Income Covenant within their business strategies and operations, for the benefit of members, and to ensure trustees take steps to address deficiencies when they are identified.

When it comes to policy priorities, APRA said it will continue focus on improving outcomes for superannuation members through updates and revisions to SPS 515, and progressing connected reforms on prudent transfer planning, financial resilience, investment governance and retirement incomes.

This year, trustees can expect changes to several policies, such as investment governance, MySuper asset transfer requirements and audit related matters. It also highlighted conflicts of interest and defined benefits as a policy priority, saying it will review when guidance here is in need of updating, given it was first devised 10 years ago.

Read more: APRAASIC
