APRA hands down self-assessment report

The prudential regulator said it achieved a lot during a turbulent year to help minimise the impact of the pandemic, but acknowledged there is still room for improvement.

A number of stakeholders have also commended APRA's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the recently released 2019-20 Performance Framework Report.

One area highlighted was APRA putting on hold many planned supervisory activities, substantive public consultations and some revisions to the prudential framework for at least six months. Another was increasing its engagement with industry stakeholders.

One concern that emerged from industry associations was the increasing cost of regulation. Many also urged APRA to resume its work on improving the transparency on its assessment of costs and benefits of proposed policy changes.

APRA assessed itself against six key performance indicators and its ability to:

unnecessarily impede the efficient operation of regulated entities;

communicate with regulated entities in a clear, targeted and effective manner;

take action in proportion to the regulatory risk being managed;

operate its compliance and monitoring in streamlined and coordinated manner;

be open and transparent in dealing with regulated entities; and

actively help improve regulatory frameworks.

In 2020, APRA's KPIs were reviewed to ensure they were aligned to its regulatory counterparts such as ASIC and AUSTRAC.

"The review resulted in a streamlined set of measures intended to improve accountability, adopt better practice and reduce duplication. Consultation on proposed new measures with APRA's approved stakeholder mechanism has occurred and feedback is currently being reviewed with a view to finalisation for Ministerial approval in 2020," APRA said.

During the period, APRA was proud to increase its transparency and media engagement on matters like the MySuper heatmap, upgrading its quarterly Insight publication, and expanding its consumer-directed website content and social media presence.

"APRA also broadened its engagement mechanisms with industry, instituting new approaches to policy consultations such as webinars and targeted discussions with industry representatives," the report read.