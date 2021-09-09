NEWS
Investment

Apollo expands in Australia, acquires fund manager stake

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 9 SEP 2021   12:23PM

Apollo Global Management announced it will take a 50% stake in an Australian commercial real estate fund manager.

New York Stock Exchange-listed Apollo will become part owner of Melbourne-based MaxCap Group but did not disclose how much it paid for its equity ownership.

MaxCap co-founders Wayne Lasky and Brae Sokolski will continue to lead the company and retain the remaining 50% stake.

MaxCap has some 50 investments amounting to over $11 billion in assets, servicing institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

"This partnership is a watershed moment and a key component of our team's long-term strategic plan. Now we are looking forward to the next phase of MaxCap' s growth and to delivering further client value together with a partner who shares our vision and strategy," Lasky said.

In expanding across Australia, Apollo co-president Scott Kleinman said: "We're thrilled to strategically partner with MaxCap, a leader in the non-bank real estate lending space with a standout reputation."

"This is an exciting opportunity to expand our origination capabilities, support the strong management team and together leverage our highly complementary platforms and expertise."

Apollo real estate senior partner Philip Mintz said MaxCap's strong track record of origination, its market positioning in Australia and New Zealand, and its performance have made them a partner of choice for investors and borrowers alike.

"Together we see significant opportunity ahead as the non-bank real estate credit market continues to grow in the region," he said.

Apollo has about $472 billion assets under management. It recently partnered with Foundation Home Loans, a specialist UK mortgage lender, and Victory Park Capital in the US to invest in asset-backed credit facilities for emerging companies.

