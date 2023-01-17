Apex Group wins fund admin mandate

Apex Group has been picked by Capital Prudential to provide fund administration, loan administration and compliance services to one of the non-bank financial institution's offerings.

In supporting the Capital Prudential Real Estate Master Trust, Apex Group said it will supplement Capital Prudential's centralised risk management, treasury and settlement's function while ensuring investors benefit from best-in-class risk management.

The financial solutions provider will further deliver tech-enabled compliance solutions to meet operational and regulatory obligations.

Apex Group head of private market sales Australia Andrea Gallenca said the group is excited to be working with Capital Prudential.

"Our integrated solutions will enable Capital Prudential's experienced team to focus their attention on generating stable fixed income returns from diversified property development portfolios whilst maintaining a deep focus on capital preservation and risk management," she explained.

Capital Prudential offers returns from pooled investment in diversified property developments delivered entirely as regular predictable income streams.

Its managing director Sam Moore said: "We appointed Apex Group as their agile, global single-source solution delivers efficiency, tailored to our fund and loan administration, as well as compliance needs, through one convenient relationship."

"We look forward to working together to deliver the highest levels of governance and operational efficiency, for the benefit of our investors."

The appointment follows Apex Group's continued growth in Australia and New Zealand, including the strategic acquisitions of Mainstream Group and MMC, and new client wins including Foord Asset Management, Octopus Investments Australia, Perennial Partners and New Forests.